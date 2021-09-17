Brian Flores September 17 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Friday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- Will Fuller will not practice Friday and will not play Sunday. Flores says they'll deal with the issue one day at a time.

-- "Things arise every day," Flores says about Fuller's personal issue.

-- Fuller will remain on the roster at this time.

-- "We still have a long way to go," Flores says in regards to where the team is compared to the 2020 season finale.

-- Preston Williams is improving my health standpoint, but Flores wants to see how practice goes today before deciding whether he'll play against Buffalo.

-- With Raekwon Davis, the possibility exists that one of the practice squad defensive linemen could be elevated to the active roster but that decision won't be made until after practice.

-- Flores offers a lot of praise for Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

-- Flores is friends with Daboll, but that doesn't change how he prepares to face his offense as it compares to other opponents. "We don't play. We all know that. It's the players who go out there and execute or don't execute."

-- Flores says the Dolphins have decided as a team to stand on the sideline during the national anthem and will continue doing so moving forward.

-- Confidence is what Flores mentions as the biggest area of improvement he's seen from Josh Allen since the Buffalo quarterback entered the NFL in 2018.