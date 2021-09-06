Brian Flores September 6 Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Before the Miami Dolphins conducted practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex on the grounds of Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, head coach Brian Flores spoke to the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first questions deal with Adam Shaheen and Austin Jackson being placed on the COVID list, and Flores says the team will be taking it day-by-day but assuming the players will not be with them.

-- There are several different players who can play left tackle and Flores says there will be different combinations at practice before a decision is made on how to proceed if Jackson can't play.

-- Greg Little has done a good job since arriving in a the trade with Carolina. Flores says he's had some bright moments.

-- Rookie second-round pick Liam Eichenberg is day-to-day and working to get back. He'll try to get back to full practice as soon as he can.

-- Jevon Holland and Preston Williams both will be at practice today.

-- Going back to Shaheen and Jackson, Flores says it's possible that both players could be available for the game at New England.

-- Flores says he would never question Adam Shaheen's commitment to the team because of his anti-vaccination stance. Says it's a personal decision "that I support. We deal with whatever happens after that."

-- "There's excitement in the room" is how Flores describes the atmosphere with Week 1 being here.

-- "Tua is a better player, he's made a lot of improvement." This was the answer to a question about Tagovailova is better prepared to create explosive plays this season.

-- Jamal Perry is a "guy we have a lot of history with" and he can help the team in many ways is how Flores explains him being the choice to be the practice squad COVID-19 replacement despite already having 12 DBs on the roster.

-- Get the best five is how Flores approaches where to use offensive linemen and switching positions.

-- Jaylen Waddle has "gotten better over the course of training camp."

-- Myles Gaskin' biggest improvement since arriving in 2019 is in pass protection. "He's not a guy that we have to take out in those situations." Flores also praises Gaskin's professionalism.

-- Asked whether there's still something special about going back to Foxborough, Flores says, "I'm a Miami Dolphin. That's where I'm at."