Flores Wednesday Morning Minicamp Takeaways

The Miami Dolphins were set to conduct their second minicamp practice of 2021 on Wednesday, but before that took place, head coach Brian Flores conducted a Zoom session with the media.

Here were the highlights of that session:

-- The first question deals with 2020 opt-outs Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns, Flores says they're both in good shape and looking good, though there is a bit of normal rust. "I'm pleased with both guys."

-- Flores says he likes the competition in the room. "We'll see how it shakes out. The best 5-6-7 guys will be on the team."

-- The decision to stay outside despite some nasty downpours Tuesday was simply about preparing for the possibility of those kind of conditions in a game. Flores indicates he'll keep practicing in the doors unless lightning becomes a factor.

-- Regarding Tua's five interceptions, Flores says "you test the waters, see what works, what doesn't work." The suggestion is that at this time of year the Dolphins were trying to see how they could fit some throws. Adds you never want turnovers anytime. "It's the first day of practice, we're not looking for the finished product."

-- On Solomon Kindley, Flores says he doesn't think anybody is where they need to be from a conditioning standpoint. Says Kindley is a little more comfortable and understands the importance of communication on the offensive line.

-- "I don't think Tua is going into a shell. I tell him to continue being aggressive." Flores says that's his message to Tagovailoa in the aftermath of his five picks, which came in part because of an effort to practice pushing the ball downfield.

-- 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene has made improvement since last year.

-- Regarding Nik Needham's development, Flores says, "he's made improvements since he got here."

-- The status of Xavien Howard remains the same. Flores says he does not expect him in attendance today.