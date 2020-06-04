The Miami Dolphins coaching staff will be allowed to return to the team's training facility in Davie on Friday, June 5, according to a memo the league has sent out.

As stated in the memo, "This may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility."

Starting Friday, teams can increase the number of employees at the facility to a total of 100, including coaches, but subject to state and local regulation and implementation of "the protocols developed under the leadership of (NFL medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities."

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams that they cannot hold training camp at a remote facility, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers have done for many years in Latrobe, Pennsvylvania, or the Carolina Panthers have done in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Additionally, teams were told that joint practices would not be allowed, which put a stop on the idea of the Dolphins practicing with the Atlanta Falcons before their preseason matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Falcons coach Dan Quinn said had been discussed early in the offseason.

Finally, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported this week that players will not be returning to team facilities until training camp.