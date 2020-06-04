AllDolphins
Coaches Headed Back to Facilities

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins coaching staff will be allowed to return to the team's training facility in Davie on Friday, June 5, according to a memo the league has sent out.

As stated in the memo, "This may occur only if your club has otherwise received necessary permission from state and local governments to reopen its facility."

Starting Friday, teams can increase the number of employees at the facility to a total of 100, including coaches, but subject to state and local regulation and implementation of "the protocols developed under the leadership of (NFL medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations that may be appropriate for their particular circumstances. In addition, we will work with club medical staffs to implement a program of COVID-19 testing for the coaching staff and other football personnel prior to players returning to club facilities."

Earlier this week, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams that they cannot hold training camp at a remote facility, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers have done for many years in Latrobe, Pennsvylvania, or the Carolina Panthers have done in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Additionally, teams were told that joint practices would not be allowed, which put a stop on the idea of the Dolphins practicing with the Atlanta Falcons before their preseason matchups at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as Falcons coach Dan Quinn said had been discussed early in the offseason.

Finally, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported this week that players will not be returning to team facilities until training camp. 

Wilkins shares personal police violence story

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said he felt the need to share his personal story relating to police violence in light of what's happening in the country

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: Albert Wilson

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson came on strong at the end of 2019 after working his way back from a hip injury, and it will be interesting to see what kind of role he'll have this season

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins will have their hands full in their home opener when they take on the up-and-coming Buffalo Bills

Alain Poupart

Godchaux Ready to "Chaux Down"

Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux filing a trademark for the name of his foundation

Alain Poupart

Are The Dolphins Now Better Than the Patriots?

The additions of Tua Tagovailoa, Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones have made the Miami Dolphins a much more talented team, and Peter King thinks that just might make them better than the Tom Brady-less New England Patriots

Alain Poupart

Is Zach Thomas the Hall of Fame's Biggest Snub?

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas became a Hall of Fame finalist this year, but there's strong sentiment his bust should be in Canton already

Alain Poupart

KevinBaker

Eagles' Pain is Dolphins' Gain

Miami Dolphins running back Jordan Howard will look for more production for his new team, while his old team still looks for a replacement

Alain Poupart

Markeyh

Dolphins Sign Another Draft Pick

The Miami Dolphins resumed signing their draft picks, leaving only tackle Austin Jackson, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and tackle Robert Hunt as unsigned rookies

Alain Poupart

Parker's strong statement and Blackout Tuesday

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker addressed the current national crisis with a strong social media statement, and he and many teammates took part in Blackout Tuesday

Alain Poupart

New Dolphins safety joins peaceful protest

New Miami Dolphins safety Kavon Frazier took part in a peaceful protest in San Francisco, while quarterback Josh Rosen invoked the words of Martin Luther King Jr.

Alain Poupart