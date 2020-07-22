AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Dolphins Complete Draft Pick Signings

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins have completed the task of getting their 2020 draft class under contract, with second-round pick Robert Hunt agreeing to terms Wednesday morning, according to ESPN report Field Yates.

The news comes one day after the Dolphins officially announced the signing of first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, the cornerback from Auburn.

The other nine members of the Dolphins draft class had been signed as of June 11.

Dolphins rookies are scheduled to report later this week, though the first four days will consist two COVID-19 tests sandwiched around two days away from the team's training facility, per protocols agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Monday.

Hunt, the 39th overall selection in the 2020 draft, is one of the team's most intriguing prospects because of his potential.

Hunt played tackle at Louisiana-Lafayette, but many draft analysts projected him as a guard in the NFL. ESPN draft gurus Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. actually each had Hunt as their No. 1 guard prospect in the 2020 draft.

Because there were no offseason practices, we still don't know exactly where the Dolphins are planning on using Hunt at the outset, but we should remember that 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil began his NFL career at left guard before moving to left tackle in his second season.

Jesse Davis started most of the 2019 season at right tackle and the Dolphins could keep him there if they prefer having Hunt inside ... or they could move Davis inside to right guard, where he has starting experience.

The Dolphins began signing their draft picks May 6 when they came to terms with fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley, the guard from Georgia.

He was followed by fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge on May 7; Tua Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis, Curtis Weaver and Blake Ferguson on May 12; Brandon Jones on May 13; Malcolm Perry on June 3; and the other first-round pick, Austin Jackson, on June 11.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest Dolphins news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the AllDolphins page. Mobile users click the notification bell.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The SI AllDolphins Preseason AFC East All-Rookie Team: Defense

The Miami Dolphins used a few early picks on defense in the 2020 NFL draft, and it shows up when we recognize the top rookies in the division

Alain Poupart

Number 53 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 53 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Number 55 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 55 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

The SI AllDolphins Preseason AFC East All-Rookie Team: Offense

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was an obvious selection for a preseason AFC East All-Rookie team, but he wasn't the only Miami Dolphins player recognized

Alain Poupart

Parker Releases Cartoon Debut

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker introduced his new cartoon series, "Uncle Vante," on social media

Alain Poupart

Catching up with former Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso ...

Alain Poupart

Number 54 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

The Miami Dolphins are 54 days away from their 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the top three players who wore the corresponding number

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Sign First-Round Pick Noah Igbinoghene

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, leaving them with one unsigned draft pick

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Revisiting Reshad: Examining Jones' Place in Franchise History

Two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones clearly was one of the Miami Dolphins' best players in the 2010s and among the best safeties the team ever had

Alain Poupart

SI AllDolphins Preseason All-AFC East Team: Defense

The Miami Dolphins made a love of moves in the offseason to help out their defense, but how many of their players belong among the best in the division?

Alain Poupart