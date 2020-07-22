Dolphins Complete Draft Pick Signings

The Miami Dolphins have completed the task of getting their 2020 draft class under contract, with second-round pick Robert Hunt agreeing to terms Wednesday morning, according to ESPN report Field Yates.

The news comes one day after the Dolphins officially announced the signing of first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, the cornerback from Auburn.

The other nine members of the Dolphins draft class had been signed as of June 11.

Dolphins rookies are scheduled to report later this week, though the first four days will consist two COVID-19 tests sandwiched around two days away from the team's training facility, per protocols agreed upon by the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Monday.

Hunt, the 39th overall selection in the 2020 draft, is one of the team's most intriguing prospects because of his potential.

Hunt played tackle at Louisiana-Lafayette, but many draft analysts projected him as a guard in the NFL. ESPN draft gurus Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. actually each had Hunt as their No. 1 guard prospect in the 2020 draft.

Because there were no offseason practices, we still don't know exactly where the Dolphins are planning on using Hunt at the outset, but we should remember that 2016 first-round pick Laremy Tunsil began his NFL career at left guard before moving to left tackle in his second season.

Jesse Davis started most of the 2019 season at right tackle and the Dolphins could keep him there if they prefer having Hunt inside ... or they could move Davis inside to right guard, where he has starting experience.

The Dolphins began signing their draft picks May 6 when they came to terms with fourth-round selection Solomon Kindley, the guard from Georgia.

He was followed by fifth-round pick Jason Strowbridge on May 7; Tua Tagovailoa, Raekwon Davis, Curtis Weaver and Blake Ferguson on May 12; Brandon Jones on May 13; Malcolm Perry on June 3; and the other first-round pick, Austin Jackson, on June 11.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Get the latest Dolphins news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the AllDolphins page. Mobile users click the notification bell.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @apoupartFins.