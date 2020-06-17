No Suspension for Howard

Cornerback Xavien Howard was out and about this past weekend, as he served breakfast at a restaurant near Hard Rock Stadium.

Now there's good news regarding the one-time Pro Bowl selection, with an NFL spokesman confirming that Howard will not be suspended for his arrest on domestic charges involving his fiancée last December. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post was the first to report this story.

Howard already had been placed on injured reserve at the time of his arrest. The charges were dropped in February after Howard's fiancée said she didn’t want to proceed with the prosecution.

This means the Dolphins will have Howard and free agent acquisition Byron Jones at cornerback for the start of the 2020 season, provided Howard has made a full recovery after undergoing knee surgery last November.

Howard had a difficult 2019 season even prior to his injury, particularly a rough afternoon against Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Howard was limited to five games last year before he went on IR because of his knee issues and had one interception, that coming in the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2018, Howard established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL when he tied for the league lead with seven interceptions, including two in three different games.

The Dolphins rewarded Howard for his Pro Bowl season by signing to a contract extension last offseason.

If Howard can regain his 2018 form, the Dolphins have the makings of one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL — if not the best. One thing for sure, it's the most expensive, as Jones replaced Howard as the highest-paid cornerback in the league when he signed with the Dolphins.