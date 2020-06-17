AllDolphins
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

No Suspension for Howard

Alain Poupart

Cornerback Xavien Howard was out and about this past weekend, as he served breakfast at a restaurant near Hard Rock Stadium.

Now there's good news regarding the one-time Pro Bowl selection, with an NFL spokesman confirming that Howard will not be suspended for his arrest on domestic charges involving his fiancée last December. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post was the first to report this story.

Howard already had been placed on injured reserve at the time of his arrest. The charges were dropped in February after Howard's fiancée said she didn’t want to proceed with the prosecution.

This means the Dolphins will have Howard and free agent acquisition Byron Jones at cornerback for the start of the 2020 season, provided Howard has made a full recovery after undergoing knee surgery last November.

Howard had a difficult 2019 season even prior to his injury, particularly a rough afternoon against Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Howard was limited to five games last year before he went on IR because of his knee issues and had one interception, that coming in the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2018, Howard established himself as one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL when he tied for the league lead with seven interceptions, including two in three different games.

The Dolphins rewarded Howard for his Pro Bowl season by signing to a contract extension last offseason.

If Howard can regain his 2018 form, the Dolphins have the makings of one of the best cornerback tandems in the NFL — if not the best. One thing for sure, it's the most expensive, as Jones replaced Howard as the highest-paid cornerback in the league when he signed with the Dolphins.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Week 13 the Lucky Number for Tua?

CBS NFL writer Jason La Canfora made his predictions for when the 2020 rookie quarterbacks would make their first start in the NFL

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Player Profile: DE Shaq Lawson

The Miami Dolphins brought in Shaq Lawson to help the pass rush, and logic says he'll be given every opportunity to succeed

Alain Poupart

Dolphins 2020 Opponent Breakdown: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will be trying to rebound in 2020 with a new quarterback, but their star-studded defense will make them a tough challenge for the Miami Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Number 88 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 88 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

Landry's TV Choices Have Heavy Dolphins Flavor

Former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was given control of the NFL Network schedule for Tuesday, and his former team will be prominently featured

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Dolphins the Favorite Team in the UK

The Miami Dolphins emerged as the top choice for NFL teams in the United Kingdom, according to a recent poll

Alain Poupart

by

PJW1974

Ranking the AFC East Rosters

The New England Patriots have ruled the AFC East for more than a decade, but the departures of Tom Brady and others have opened the door for the Miami Dolphins, Bills and Jets to make their move

Alain Poupart

by

Alain Poupart

Number 89 and the Three Dolphins Who Wore It Best

We're now 89 days away from Miami's 2020 season opener at New England, so we honor the best players who have worn that number for the Dolphins

Alain Poupart

by

KimFitz

Super Bowl VII Coming to Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins will begin showing movies at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, and one of the drive-in presentations will be Super Bowl VII

Alain Poupart

Tua Starts Delivering on Charitable Promise

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said after being drafted that he was going to give back in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami, and he now has provided a great example

Alain Poupart