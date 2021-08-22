The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 21

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 21:

No. 21: Ryan Fitzpatrick's 34-yard completion to Mack Hollins at Las Vegas in 2020

Setting the stage: The 2020 season was a surprisingly successful one for the Dolphins, who overcame a 1-3 start to put themselves in position to earn a playoff spot by winning their final three games. After taking care of New England at Hard Rock Stadium, things looked bleaked against the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium after a short field goal gave Las Vegas a 25-23 lead with only 19 seconds remaining.

The play: Might as well call it the "Facemask Pass." Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, Ryan Fitzpatrick took advantage of a monumental gaffe by the Raiders secondary, which let Mack Hollins run loose down the left sideline after Fitzpatrick stared down Mike Gesicki down the middle of the field. Fitzpatrick somehow was able to get the ball off and to Hollins despite his facemask being yanked from the side by defensive end Arden Key. Hollins was able to get out of bounds after making the catch and the 15-yard facemask penalty moved the ball gave the Dolphins a combined 49 yards, moving the ball from their 25 to the Raiders 26. After Fitzpatrick threw the ball away on the next play, Jason Sanders came on to kick a 44-yard field goal that gave the Dolphins an improbable 26-25 victory.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.