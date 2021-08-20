The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 23

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 23:

No. 23: A.J. Feeley's game-winning touchdown pass to Derrius Thompson vs. New England in 2004

Setting the stage: The 2004 season was pretty forgettable from start to finish for the Miami Dolphins, who saw Ricky Williams leave the team on the eve of training camp before an 0-6 start that ultimately led to the firing of head coach Dave Wannstedt. But that season did produce probably the biggest upset in franchise history — yes, much bigger than the 1985 victory against the Bears — in a Monday night game against the defending and eventual Super Bowl champion Patriots.

The play: The Dolphins appeared headed for a loss that would have dropped their record to 2-12 when they found themselves trailing 28-17 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter. But after a Sammy Morris touchdown run, the Dolphins got the ball back with an interception by linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo. The game came down to a fourth-and-10 from the New England 21 with 1:29 left. A.J. Feeley, who had taken turns at quarterback all season with Jay Fiedler, quickly found Derrius Thompson down the middle while he was being covered by wide receiver/DB Troy Brown. After a failed two-point conversion left the Dolphins leading 29-28, they clinched the win when safety Arturo Freeman intercepted Tom Brady in the final minute.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989.