The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 24

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 24:

No. 24: Ronnie Brown's touchdown pass to Anthony Fasano at New England in 2008

Setting the stage: Miami Dolphins fans no doubt remember very well the date Sept. 21, 2008, the day they unleashed the Wildcat on the New England Patriots. The Dolphins were 0-2 under new head coach Tony Sparano when they went up to Gillette Stadium to face the 2-0 Patriots. Ronnie Brown ran for four touchdowns on the day taking direct shotgun snaps out of the new formation, but it was his one touchdown pass to stood out on this day.

The play: The Dolphins led 21-6 on the strength of three Brown touchdown runs when they got the ball for the second time in the third quarter. Facing a third-and-3 at the New England 19, the Dolphins again had Brown take the shotgun snap as Ricky Williams ran across the field in front of him. This time, thought, Brown hung on to the ball, rolled to his left and fired a perfectly thrown pass to Anthony Fasano, who had run across the field from right to left for an easy touchdown. For good measure, Brown added a 62-yard touchdown run after New England had scored to make it 28-13.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.