The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 26

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 26:

No. 26: Bob Griese's TD pass to Paul Warfield in the 1971 AFC Championship Game

Setting the stage: The Christmas Day classic at victory is best known as the longest game in NFL history, but the immediate impact for the Dolphins was earning their first trip to the AFC Championship Game. As fate would have it, they would face the Baltimore Colts, the team Don Shula had coached before coming to South Florida in 1970. The Dolphins had won the AFC East title with a 10-3-1 record, half a game ahead of the Colts, who then beat Cleveland 20-3 in the divisional playoffs. The game would be played Jan. 2, 1972, exactly 10 years before the classic Dolphins-Chargers game, and it would have a 4 p.m. kickoff at the Orange Bowl.

The play: As was the case throughout their run of the 1970s, the Dolphins were led that season by their running game and their great defense. But it was the passing game that provided the only score the Dolphins would need. On their second possession of the game, the Dolphins had a second-and-5 after a 5-yard run by Jim Kiick when Bob Griese threw a perfect pass to Warfield at midfield over a pair of Colts defenders. Warfield then turned upfield and raced down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 7-0 in their 21-0 victory. The touchdown pass remained the longest in an AFC Championship Game since 1987 when Denver's John Elway and Mark Jackson teamed for an 80-yard score against Cleveland.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989.