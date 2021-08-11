The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 32

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 32:

No. 32: Larry Csonka's 29-yard overtime run at Kansas City in the 1971 playoffs

Setting the stage: The 1971 Christmas Day classic often is regarded as the game that sparked the Dolphins' dynasty and the highlight shown most often is Garo Yepremian's game-winning 37-yard field goal in the second overtime. But the play that set up the kick wasn't too far behind in terms of importance.

The play: After each team missed the field goal attempt, the Dolphins began their fourth possession of overtime at their 30-yard following a 50-yard Kansas City punt. Jim Kiick gained 5 yards on first down before Bob Griese handed off to Larry Csonka up the middle. He found a gaping hole in the middle of the line and rumbled downfield with right guard Larry Little ahead of him to lead the way. The run gave the Dolphins the ball at the Chiefs 36-yard line. Four plays later, Yepremian made the famous kick that put the Dolphins in the AFC Championship Game.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.