The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 33

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 33:

No. 33: Phillip Merling's pick-six at the New York Jets in 2008

Setting the stage: The 2008 season was one of the most remarkable in franchise history because of the history-making turnaround engineered by Bill Parcells and Tony Sparano. After going 1-15 in Cam Cameron's first and only season as Dolphins head coach in 2007, the Dolphins rebounded from a 2-4 start in 2008 to win eight of their next nine games and put themselves in position to clinch the AFC East title with a victory against the New York Jets at Giants Stadium.

The play: The Dolphins trailed 6-0 late in the second quarter before they turned the game around dramatically on two second plays from scrimmage. After Chad Pennington threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Ted Ginn Jr. to put the Dolphins ahead, rookie defensive end Phillip Merling got into the passing lane on an intended screen pass and Brett Favre pretty much threw the ball directly to him. After making the interception, Merling rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown and the Dolphins had themselves a 14-6 lead on their way to a division-clinching 24-17 victory.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.