The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 47

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 47:

No. 47: Dan Marino's Touchdown Pass to Mark Duper vs. Pittsburgh in the 1984 AFC Championship Game

Setting the stage: That the Dolphins would be in the 1984 AFC Championship Game seemed like a foregone conclusion by the middle of the season, but the same certainly couldn't be said for the Steelers, who were only 9-7 in the regular season but upset the 13-3 Denver Broncos in the divisional playoffs. It set up a matchup between Dan Marino and his hometown team, and it was no contest.

The play: The surprising Steelers took a 14-10 lead in the second quarter when Mark Malone threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to John Stallworth, but the Dolphins answered with 21 consecutive points. Two of the three touchdowns came on Marino touchdown passes to Mark Duper. The second was a 36-yard score late in the third quarter that came when the Steelers threw an all-out blitz at Marino, only to watch find a wide open Duper down the left sideline.

