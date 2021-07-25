The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 49

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 49:

No. 49: Damon Huard's Game-Winning TD Pass to Stanley Pritchett at New England in 1999

Setting the stage: The Dolphins began the 1999 season with a 3-1 before they traveled to New England for a Week 5, where things couldn't have gotten to a worse start. Not only did they fall behind 14-0 on two pick-sixes, they lost Dan Marino to an injury on the second touchdown. Enter Damon Huard, who proceeded to bring the Dolphins back, thanks also in part to Olindo Mare's six field goals. The Dolphins then found themselves with a chance to pull out a victory when they got the ball at their 41 with 2:10 left.

The play: Thanks to eight completions, including five to fullback Stanley Pritchett, Huard drove the Dolphins to the New England 5-yard line for a third-and-goal with 28 seconds left. Huard again looked to Pritchett, who got himself free near the end zone on the left side of the offensive formation and the Dolphins had themselves a 31-30 after a missed two-point conversion.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.