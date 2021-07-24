The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 50

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 50:

No. 50: Sage Rosenfels' Game-Winning TD Pass to Chris Chambers vs. Buffalo in 2005

Setting the stage: The Dolphins' first season with Nick Saban as head coach didn't exactly go as planned, with the team started 3-7 before closing out with a six-game winning streak. The second of those victories came against the Buffalo Bills in Miami in early December and featured a remarkable comeback. It was engineered by backup quarterback Sage Rosenfels, who entered the game after Gus Frerotte was injured on a safety that gave Buffalo a 23-3 lead in the third quarter. Rosenfels threw two touchdown passes to bring Miami within 23-17, but an interception near midfield with 2:49 left appeared to seal the Dolphins' fate. But Miami got the ball back, and Rosenfels moved the Dolphins from their 27 to a first-and-goal from the Buffalo 1. But it became fourth-and-goal from the 4 before Rosenfels combined with Chris Chambers for a memorable touchdown.

The play: The Dolphins didn't get the chance to huddle before their third-down play because Rosenfels scrambled up the middle for 2 yards on third down and they were out of timeouts. After taking the snap, Rosenfels threw an alley oop in the right corner of the end zone and Chambers outjumped cornerback Jabari Greer to give the Dolphins a 24-23 lead and put the capper on a monster day. He set team records with 15 catches for 238 yards, though the latter was broken by Brian Hartline in 2012.

