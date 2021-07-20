The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 54

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 54:

No. 54: Olindo Mare's Game-Winning Field Goal at New England in 2000

Setting the stage: The 2000 season marked Dave Wannstedt's first as Dolphins head coach and the team headed to New England for the season finale with a chance to clinch the AFC East title with a victory against a Patriots team headed for a last-place finish in the division. The Dolphins trailed 24-17 in the fourth quarter after Mare missed a 28-yard field goal attempt, but then tied the score on a 1-yard touchdown run by Lamar Smith. Zach Thomas then stopped New England's ensuing drive with a pick, setting the stage for a bizarre — and ultimately satisfying — finish.

The play: On a cold day in Massachusetts, Mare more than redeemed himself when he nailed a 49-yard field goal with 9 seconds left to give the Dolphins a 27-24 victory that would clinch one of their only two AFC East titles of the 2000s. The Dolphins clinched the win — and the AFC East title — after two New England incompletions, the second coming after a 35-minute delay when officials ruled the first-down play an incomplete pass instead of a fumble by Drew Bledsoe that would have run out the clock.

