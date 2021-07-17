The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 57

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 57:

No. 57: Zach Thomas' pick-six at Tennessee in 2001

Setting the stage: The Dolphins entered the 2001 season with high hopes after making the playoffs the previous year and winning their first-round matchup against Indianapolis. The schedule presented a challenging opener on the road against the Tennessee Titans, who were coming off a 13-3 season. The Sunday night game was one to remember for the Dolphins, who recorded an impressive 31-23 victory complete with Zach Thomas' highlight-reel touchdown.

The play: The Dolphins were in control pretty much the entire night and they led 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter when Neil O'Donnell replaced Steve McNair. On a second-and-4 from the Tennessee 27, O'Donnell tried to squeeze a pass into tight end Erron Kinney on a slant despite tight coverage and Thomas just stepped in front from the other side. He made the easy catch on the run sprinting toward the end zone, but made sure to punctuate his pick-six by doing a forward flip into the end zone. The touchdown made it 31-14, though Tennessee had two late scores to make the final score more respectable.

