The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 58

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 58:

No. 58: Mercury Morris' kickoff return for a touchdown at Cincinnati in 1969

Setting the stage: The Dolphins didn't have a winning record in their four seasons in the 1960s, though they started accumulating players who would bring two Super Bowl titles to Miami in the early 1970s. One of those players was Mercury Morris, a speedy running back out of West Texas A&M who they drafted in the third round of the 1969 NFL draft.

The play: Talk about making an immediate impact. The Dolphins opened that 1969 season with a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nippert Stadium and Morris' first opportunity to return a kickoff came in the first quarter after Cincinnati scored a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Morris proceeded to return it 105 yards to not only tie the score but also set a Dolphins record that still stands to this day. It didn't help the Dolphins win that day because they suffered a 27-21 loss, but it was a sign of things to come for what Morris could do.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

