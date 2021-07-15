The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 59

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 59:

No. 59: Jarvis Landry's 50-yard touchdown catch vs. Houston in 2015

Setting the stage: The Dolphins welcomed the Houston Texans in Week 7 in the first home game under interim head coach Dan Campbell after recording a 38-10 victory at Tennessee in Campbell's debut in their previous game. What they did against Houston in the first half could only be described as a demolition. The Dolphins set a franchise record with 41 points in that first half, which featured four touchdowns of 50 yards or more. None was more exciting, though, than Jarvis Landry's first-quarter play.

The play: After taking a 7-0 lead on Ryan Tannehill's 53-yard touchdown pass to Rishard Matthews, the Dolphins began their third offensive possession at midfield after a 33-yard Houston punt. It took them only one play to pad their lead. And it began simply enough with a Tannehill completion to Landry near the left sideline. But that's when Landry began his magic. He made two Houston defenders miss tackle attempts with quick inside moves before sprinting all the across the field to the right sideline behind some good blocking. Landry made one more cut to the inside around the 10-yard line to complete the spectacular touchdown.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.