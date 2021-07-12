The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 62

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 62:

No. 62: Jason Taylor's pick-six at Chicago in 2006

Setting the stage: The 2006 season didn't play out as hoped for the Dolphins, who had won their final six games the previous year and had high aspirations in Nick Saban's second year as head coach. They were stumbling at 1-6 on the season when they traveled to Soldier Field to face a Chicago Bears team off to a 7-0 start and on its way to the Super Bowl.

The play: The Dolphins took the lead early in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Joey Harrington to Marty Booker, but it was Taylor's pick-six on the next play from scrimmage that was the real shocker and paved the way for a stunning 31-13 Miami victory. On the play, Taylor recovered quickly after first moving to his right on a fake handoff and put himself in the passing lane on a screen off a naked bootleg. After making the easy catch, Taylor just made a quick inside cut to get by Grossman and it was clear sailing to the end zone from there for perhaps his signature play in the season that saw him become the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

