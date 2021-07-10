The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 64

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 64:

No. 64: Ryan Tannehill's game-winning TD pass at Los Angeles in 2016

Setting the stage: The 2016 season marked the last time the Dolphins made the playoffs and they did with an uncanny ability to make plays down the stretch. One such example came in a November game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum after they showed no life on offense and trailed 10-0 with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The play: After Jarvis Landry's touchdown pulled the Dolphins to within 10-7, the defense made a stop and gave the offense a chance to at least tie the score with a field goal starting at its 25 with 2:11 left. But quarterback Ryan Tannehill quickly marched the ball downfield, thanks in part to a roughing-the-passer penalty, and suddenly Miami was thinking victory with a second-and-2 at the Rams 9-yard line. Tannehill then dropped back to pass and connected in the right corner of the end zone with DeVante Parker, whose knee came down before his body fell out of bounds. The touchdown gave the Dolphins a 14-10 victory, their fifth of six in a row that produced that elusive playoff berth.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

