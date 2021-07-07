The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 68

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 67:

No. 67: Emmanuel Ogbah's sack-strip vs. the L.A. Rams in 2020

Setting the stage: The Dolphins were able to rebound from a 5-11 record in 2019 to finish 10-6 last year, in large part because of a big-play defense. Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah was among the headliners for the defense and it was his big play that turned around the Week 8 home game against the Los Angeles Rams in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's first NFL start.

The play: The score was tied 7-7 early in the second quarter, but the Rams were threatening to take the lead after recovering a fumble inside the Dolphins 10-yard line. But on a second-and-goal from the 9, the Rams failed to account for Ogbah coming from the right of the offensive line and Goff never looked in his direction before he was blasted by the defensive end. The ball popped loose and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was there to scoop it up and race to the end zone for a 78-yard touchdown. Jakeem Grant later added an 88-yard punt return and another fumble set up yet another score as the Dolphins built a 28-7 second-quarter lead on their way to a 28-17 victory.

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.