The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 72

Combining the countdown to the start of the Dolphins regular season with the best plays in franchise history

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficult, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 72:

No. 72: Dan Marino's game-winning TD pass to Oronde Gadsden at Indianapolis in 1999

Setting the stage: The final year of Dan Marino's Hall of Fame career had its share of highlights, but perhaps none topped the fourth quarter of the Week 5 game against Peyton Manning and the Colts at the RCA Dome. This actually was a ho-hum affair through three quarters, with Indy taking a 17-9 lead. But the Dolphins would score 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 34-31 victory, thanks to the combination of Marino and wide receiver Oronde Gadsden.

The play: The Dolphins were down to their last chance, facing a fourth-and-10 from midfield with 1:04 left when the Colts somehow let Gadsden run behind the secondary on the right side for a 48-yard completion. After a first-down incompletion, Marino went back to Gadsden, this time in the left corner of the end zone. Gadsden used his size and jumping ability to grab the ball over the Colts defender for the game-winning touchdown.

