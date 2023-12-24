Dolphins-Cowboys Halftime Thoughts

Some thoughts at halftime with the Miami Dolphins leading the Dallas Cowboys, 13-7, at Hard Rock Stadum:

-- It was a rough start for the Dolphins defense, but since the CeeDee Lamb touchdown, it's looking like the unit we've seen the past several weeks.

-- Major props to DeShon Elliott for an absolutely spectacular stop of Tony Pollard at the goal line that saved a touchdown and paved the way for a takeaway on the very next play.

-- Scary sight to see Raheem Mostert getting an ankle rolled up, particularly since he's at 997 yards, at the doorstep of his first career 1,000-yard season. Great to see him return to score Miami's first touchdown on a brilliant play call that got him wide open just beyond the line of scrimmage.

-- This game so far has shown that the Dolphins simply have more ways to beat a defense than others because Dallas is about CeeDee Lamb without much else. For the Dolphins, it's Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, De'Von Achane (obviously with Tua's ability to get them the ball).

-- Good job by the offensive line for the most part in the first half, even with Terron Armstead getting beat around the corner by Micah Parsons. Armstead isn't the first one to whom that's happened.

-- That roughing penalty on Parsons was a good break for the Dolphins, and the FOX analysts didn't like it, but they also didn't like the one against Christian Wilkins earlier.

-- Absolutely gorgeous deep pass by Tua to Jaylen Waddle on the first drive.

-- Tyreek Hill, as we suspected, isn't the factor he usually is and you can see sometimes some clear discomfort. But he's still good to have him in the lineup.

-- Jason Sanders drilled two field goals of 50-plus yards in the first half, and the first one from 57 had plenty of room to spare. Looks like he's back to his 2020 form when he was an All-Pro.