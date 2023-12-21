Breaking Down the First Week 16 Dolphins-Cowboys Injury Report

The Miami Dolphins had 17 players on their report

It was another very long list for the Miami Dolphins when they unveiled their first injury report of Week 16 ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Dolphins had 17 players on that injury report, although two of them were listed with vet rest — Jalen Ramsey and Raheem Mostert. In Mostert's case, though, he also had knee and ankle listed as injuries.

Seven Dolphins players did not practice, a list headed by WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle) and CB Xavien Howard (hip).

Also listed as DNP were RB De'Von Achane (toe), OL Robert Hunt (hamstring), OL Austin Jackson (oblique) and Mostert.

Achane also was on the injury report last week, but did play against the New York Jets on Sunday.

Nine others were listed as limited, including safety Jevon Holland, who has missed the past three games with knee issues, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, who is dealing with an oblique issue in addition to sustaining a broken nose against the Jets.

Also listed as limited were OL Liam Eichenberg (calf), S DeShon Elliott (concussion), CB Kader Kohou (hip), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (ankle) and Ramsey.

Running back Chris Brooks, who was activated from injured reserve Tuesday, was listed as a full participant with a knee injury.

DALLAS INJURY REPORT

The Cowboys had a dozen players on their injury report, including six listed as DNP (Did Not Participate).

That group included guard Zack Martin (thigh), tackle Tyron Smith (back) and DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle).

Others DNPs were S Malik Hooker (ankle), and veterans Stephon Gilmore and DeMarcus Lawrence, who were given a rest day.

Dallas had six other players listed as limited or full participants.