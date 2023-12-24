Dolphins-Cowboys Week 16 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to clinch a playoff berth and move to 11-4 on the season and moved when they face the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup, we offer our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines:

1. The Tyreek Watch

As was the case before the Jets game, a big part of the week was spent focusing on Tyreek Hill and his injured ankle, and whether he would be able to play. All the signs were encouraging as Sunday arrived, with one final pregame test remaining, but the question is exactly what kind of limitations he might have and whether those will keep him from being in full Cheetah mode against the Cowboys.

2. Ramsey and Lamb

Jalen Ramsey played a big role in shutting down the New York Jets' best wide receiver, Garrett Wilson, last week in the absence of Xavien Howard and whether he'd get the same role against Dallas star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a hot topic this week. Ramsey said Friday it was not in the game plan and seemed irritated while saying it, but plans certainly can change. Regardless, Lamb is the one receiver the Dolphins really have to watch.

3. The O-line and Protecting Against Parsons

While his Pro Bowl victory against Tyreek Hill in a sprint a couple of years ago should be taken for what it's worth, there's no question Parsons is a dynamic athlete and a game-wrecker for the Dallas defense. He usually lines up on the left side of the defensive formation, which means that right tackle Austin Jackson will have to be on top of his game, even while he's playing at less than 100 percent.

4. Tua and the "Receipts"

Tua always is in the spotlight, but his performance is going to be scrutinized maybe more than ever in this game after his weekly media session where he went at his critics/skeptics/doubters and on one hand said he didn't care about the narrative but on the other he said he keeps receipts. It was a bit unusual of a press conference for a quarterback, and don't think that thing is not going to be revisited ad nauseum next week, particularly if he doesn't have a good game.

5. What Can Chubb Do for an Encore?

Bradley Chubb earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors for his three-sack performance (with two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) against the Jets, and now he gets to face backup left tackle Chuma Edoga with starter Tyron Smith out because of a back injury. The Dolphins pass rush was the biggest difference-maker in the Jets game, and it could play a big role against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys, and Chubb should be front and center.