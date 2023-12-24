Breaking Down the Week 16 Dolphins-Cowboys Inactive Info

Tyreek Hill back for the Miami Dolphins, but still no Jevon Holland

Tyreek Hill is back.

The Miami Dolphins' All-Pro wide receiver is active for the Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins also will have key players Xavien Howard and Austin Jackson available after they both were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

On the negative side, the Dolphins will have to play a fourth consecutive game without safety Jevon Holland and again play without starting right guard Robert Hunt.

Holland has been dealing with injury to both knees, and he was among three inactive players who were questionable on the final injury report, along with DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring) and rookie CB Cam Smith (hamstring).

Ogbah's absence should have been foreshadowed by veteran Melvin Ingram being elevated from the practice squad Saturday, and the same could be said for Smith's absence being foreshadowed by the elevation of rookie cornerback Ethan Bonner to help out on special teams.

Along with the injured players, the Dolphins inactives will TE Tyler Kraft and WR River Cracraft, the latter being kept out in favor of veterans Chase Claypool and Robbie Chosen.

As expected, safety DeShon Elliott will be back after missing the game against the Jets last Sunday because of a concussion.

COWBOYS INACTIVE REPORT

The Dallas Cowboys' inactive list included the two starters who already had been ruled out, along with former Dolphins first-round Noah Igbinoghene.

The two sidelined starters are left tackle Tyron Smith (back) and DT Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle).

The other inactives are CB Eric Scott, RB Deuce Vaughn and WR Jalen Brooks, along with Trey Lance serving as the emergency third quarterback.

Perennial Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin indeed is active after sustaining a thigh injury in Dallas' 31-10 loss at Buffalo last Sunday.