Holland to Miss New England Game

The third-year player wound up in the concussion protocol after the Sunday night game against Philadelphia

The Miami Dolphins will be without starting safety Jevon Holland when they face the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Holland was downgraded to OUT on Saturday after being listed as questionable on the Dolphins' final injury report for Week 8.

Holland began the week in concussion protocol, though he returned to practice Thursday with a red (no-contact) jersey and then practiced in regular attire Friday.

With Holland out, fourth-year player Brandon Jones is expected to start at safety next to DeShon Elliott, pairing him with his former University of Texas teammate and close friend.

Along with Jones, Elijah Campbell and Nik Needham could get snaps at safety, though Needham was listed as questionable Friday with an Achilles injury.

HOLLAND INJURED AGAINST EAGLES

Holland wound up in concussion protocol as the result of his open-field collision with teammate David Long Jr. in the second half of the Dolphins' 31-17 loss at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night.

Ironically, Holland was able to return to that game after both he and Long were examined by the UNC (unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant), while Long never did make it back into the game.

Long reported no symptoms the day after the game, but Holland did and that's how he ended up in the concussion protocol.

Since arriving as a second-round pick out of Oregon in 2021, Holland has missed only one game, the 2021 Week 15 victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium when he landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.