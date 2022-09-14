Major Injury Concerns with Dolphins Offensive Line

The Miami Dolphins offensive line took a beating in the season opener and that might have repercussions as they prepared for their Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson, the team's two starting tackles, both were absent from the start of practice Wednesday open to the media.

Armstead, one of the team's prized offseason acquisitions, missed two plays against the New England Patriots on Sunday before returning to the game after being evaluating in the medical tent. While his injury was not reported in the press box on game day, Armstead appeared to sustain some sort of leg injury.

Jackson, meanwhile, left the game for good in the second quarter after sustaining an ankle injury.

THE BIG CONCERN WITH ARMSTEAD

The biggest concern here, maybe not in terms of the severity of the injury but because of the player involved is Armstead.

There's clearly no overstating his importance to the offensive line and any injury he sustains will be cause for concern given his lengthy injury history — he has played more than 10 games only twice in the past six seasons.

"I know Terron in his career has been able to fight through injuries with the best of them," head coach Mike McDaniel said before practice Wednesday. "So you know that they're going to do their best. And we'll obviously make the best decision later in the week on who gives us the best chance to win counting in all those issues with injuries and what it kind of looks like."

McDaniel said Wednesday that Jackson's ankle was "for sure not broken."

"It's one of those issues that ankles are finicky," McDaniel said. "He's doing everything he can to get ready."

Along with Armstead and Jackson, tackle Greg Little also had to miss a play after replacing Jackson at right tackle, though he quickly returned to the game.

THE DOLPHINS OPTIONS IN A WORST-CASE SCENARIO

It was starting left guard Liam Eichenberg who replaced Armstead for the two snaps he missed against New England, while Robert Hunt slid over from right guard to take the one snap without Jackson and Little.

The Dolphins have three offensive linemen on the practice squad with tackles Larnel Coleman and Kion Smith and guard James Emprey, and the possibility certainly exists that one or more of them could be elevated for the game at Baltimore.

As to the starting lineup in the event Armstead can't play, the two clear options would be to go again with Eichenberg at left tackle and insert either Robert Jones or Michael Deiter at left guard, or have Greg Little play left tackle, the position he played at the University of Mississippi and in his first two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before they traded him to the Dolphins in August 2021.

If Armstead can play but Jackson can't, then having Little start at right tackle seems like the most likely move given the way things played out against New England.

Regardless, it's not an ideal situation for the Dolphins as they begin their full-on preparations for the game against Baltimore.