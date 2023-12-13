Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, Titans, and More

What was the biggest reason for the Monday night collapse? Is the offense too Tyreek-centric? Those and other questions from Miami Dolphins fans

Part 1 of the post-Tennessee game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn):

So many things went wrong Monday night. I think (hope?) many were lapses the staff and players can, will correct. But some issues feel like they could be big problems going forward. OL pass protection is at the top of my list. How worried are you, esp. given injuries?

Hey Jonathan, I think I’d be a lot more worried if not for the fact that Terron Armstead and Robert Hunt will be back at some point. But there is reason to be concerned, but there are ways for the Dolphins to mitigate that to a degree — screens, quick passes, a healthy Tyreek.

Coach Kenny Simpson (@fbcoachsimpson):

First time to see Tua live since last time we played Tennessee. Was it bad games I’ve seen, or is he as limited as he looks?

Hey Kenny, yeah, you sure didn’t pick Tua’s best games to witness live. Let’s just say he’s better than those two games would indicate and, to be fair, the game at Tennessee was played in tough weather conditions and the Dolphins had major injury issues up front Monday night.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Alain, last week people were planning the SB parade, now they are planning the funeral. Are these considered a side effect of long-COVID or is there some other reasonable explanation? Please bring some sanity to this fan base. Thank you!

Hey Craig, by definition fans tend to be fanatical and the overreaction actually is pretty normal (whatever we think of it) and certainly not restricted to Miami.

From Alexander Emmett (@AlexEmmett):

Not running the ball on first-and-goal was the dagger had we ran the ball the prevent defense prob doesn’t screw us over as we would be up 3 or 4 TDs.

Hey Alexander, not to dump on your question, but the Dolphins had four first-and-goal plays: Mostert run, Mostert run, Tua scramble (yes, pass play called), Mostert run. So, not running the ball on first-and-goal is a false narrative. Also, even if it were accurate, it still wouldn’t change the fact the Dolphins had a 14-point lead with 4 minutes left.

From Cardy (@CardyTruster):

You want momentum in December not excuses and losses.

There’s no question — literally and figuratively.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Know Hill is special, but offense is too Tyreek centric too me. He left, wind went out of sails. That's on McDaniel, right? Has Jeff Wilson fallen out of favor? Goal line & 1st downs needed on final drive, you think you get your downhill runner.

From Isaias Boffill (@BoffillIsaisas):

Hey Alain, I just have one concern. The outcome of Titans doesn’t bother me. But what does is that this offense is too much Tyreek-dependent in the passing game. What do you think?

Hey Dave and Isaias, here’s the problem with suggesting the offense is too Tyreek-centric (maybe it is): It’s tough to argue with the results when the Dolphins are No. 1 in the NFL in most categories because maybe they are precisely because the offense is so Tyreek-centric. As for Jeff Wilson, there’s no question he’s fallen out of favor, but not sure there’s much more he could have done on that next-to-last drive because there simply weren’t holes up front.

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Looked like an insurmountable lead with little time left. Yet, injuries piling up, it seemed little they could do from being overtaken. Not referring to the Titans game. It’s the AFC East and the Dolphins’ nemesis. Will this 70-point scoring team be one we’d soon like to forget?

Hey Ricardo, the loss against Tennessee was one game. Let’s not overreact — and if we need to, we can revisit this later.

From Sal (@TrendKillemAll):

It’s so nice to have a legitimate MVP candidate like Tyreek on the team. He’s had some injury concerns as of late, and I’m wondering if there’s any truth to the rumor the team is concerned his back may give out soon from having to carry his QB every week. Thanks!

Hey Sal, that was cute, but it's his legs that definitely are worrisome these days.

From David Nastali (@DNastali):

Time will inevitably tell the story on MM, but he’s laying quite the track record of losing in nationally televised performances. Perhaps his style of coaching buddy buddy doesn’t work as players are too hyped/not focused during national games. Thoughts?

From ORLANDO ALONSO (@Oalonso):

Alain, mine is a simple question. Why the Dolphins always poop when the stakes are high and the lights are brighter?. They had an opportunity to put some distance between them and the Bills and they failed.

Hey David and Orlando, I see where the question might come up considering the Dolphins are 2-5 in prime-time games the past two seasons under McDaniel. But I’m not ready to make any conclusions considering four of the losses were on the road against good teams (Bengals, Chargers, Bills last year and Eagles this year).

From Jay Bert (@bert695):

If this team misses playoffs, what happens first, if anything?

wsensing you’re asking about anybody’s job being in jeopardy and I can’t answer that without knowing the circumstances. But I think I’d be surprised with any drastic moves even in the event of a major collapse like that.

From Mario Gonzalez (@MarioGo67676156):

What are the chances that McDaniel gives up the play-calling, and do you think he needs to do so? Do you think McDaniel is being too soft when it comes to injuries? Do you think any of them who sat out against Tennessee could have played?

Hey Mario, McDaniel is not giving up play-calling duties, nor should he. I’m not a doctor and I haven’t examined any of the injured players, but I’m willing to go out on a limb and say that if the players could have played without undue risk of aggravating their injury, they would have. Not buying for a second that notion of McDaniel being too soft.

From Justin Dunker (@DunkerJustin):

Can the Dolphins realistically overcome these setbacks and injuries to make a significant impact for the rest of the season, including playoffs?

Hey Justin, yeah, it’s certainly not going to make things easy at all, but this is where I think the defense can be the difference-maker if it fixes the issues that popped up in the Tennessee game that hadn’t been there before. I just wouldn’t expect any more 70-point outbursts offensively, though.

From Dr Robert Simcsak (@DrRobertSimcsak):

I think the fins still are going through growing pains unfortunately, they are paying for the sins of too many coaching and front office changes over the last 20-25 years, takes time to be a consistent winner. It will happen just not this year more than likely. Thoughts?

Hey Doc, I don’t believe anything that happened in the past 20-25 years has any impact on what’s going to happen in 2023. As for consistent winner, the Dolphins have achieved that to some degree because they’ve just clinched their fourth consecutive winning seasons. What needs to come next is playoff success.

From Vance Phillips (@VancePhillipsDJ):

No question, just a comment. That Chubb penalty on their first drive was selfish & costly. At least a 4-point penalty. Instead of a Titans FG attempt, it became a first down & eventual TD. Changed entire rest of game. Gotta play smarter.

Hey Vance, while I get the frustration and agree with you it was bad, did it really change the entire rest of the game? We think the offense would have produced better without that play? And, again, even with that boneheaded move, the Dolphins still led by 14 with four minutes left. The Chubb penalty had nothing to do with the collapse.

From Tyler (@DolphinsFanz):

How come we didn’t see more play-action this game compared to most? Tua was getting pressured on every other drop back, not allowing him to step up in the pocket, which is his strong suit. Would have been nice to close out the game with it.

Hey Tyler, it’s a fair question and I don’t really know the answer. And if there’s pressure up the middle, it’s tough to step up in the pocket.

From john dillon (@yomptons_fiest):

Why does Mike and the offense continue to sacrifice valuable timeouts because they cannot even get the play in at home? Will the team as a whole continue to look sloppy in every facet?

Hey John, this might have been first time it’s happened all year. It was one game.

From John Lewis (@MrLohnLewis):

Losing the game up 14 with 3 minutes left has now happened only once. Besides pointing to the mistakes, what's the reason for the collapse? Is that who this team actually is, or was it a fluke?

Hey John, it was a fluke where a perfect storm of negative plays (and good work by Will Levis led to the collapse). There were breakdowns defensively, a really bad-looking three-and-out on offense and bad two-minute drive, but to say “that’s who this team actually is” isn’t fair. They closed out games earlier this season (Chargers, Patriots, Raiders). They just came up short in this one.

From Daniel (@dani_mo17):

Why is no one talking about the blocked 30 (something)-yard field goal?

Hey Daniel, because the Dolphins were up by 14 with four minutes left and should have won despite the blocked field goal. But, yes, it was disappointing to see that happen.