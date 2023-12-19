Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: O-line, Run Game, Baker, and More

Why has Jeff Wilson Jr. disappeared? Which backup has been the most impressive? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of the post-Jets All Dolphins mailbag:

From Dave (@angryvet59):

There's a drop-off of talent, they're 2nd string for a reason, but if the back up O-linemen continue to get 1st team reps, can they develop into a serviceable O-line? Is Harrison viable candidate at LG over Cotton?

Hey Dave, yes, the O-line could become serviceable because the Dolphins have some decent backups on their roster (better than a lot of teams, that’s for sure. As for Harrison, I believe he’s spent his entire career at center, so I don’t think I see him replacing Cotton at guard. If anything, the Dolphins would be more inclined to put Harrison at center and move Liam Eichenberg to guard if they wanted Cotton out of the lineup.

From Crash Jensen (@Sngly):

Hey Alain, thanks as always for all the free daily content! What can the Dolphins do to replicate the Bills’ dominance over the Cowboys, both offensively and defensively?

Hey Crash, first off, you’re welcome and thanks for reading and checking out the podcast. What the Bills did to the Cowboys are overpower them both offensive and defensively and take advantage of key mistakes. I’m not convinced the Dolphins’ style lends itself to overpowering an opponent, but it’s not like the Dolphins can’t have success moving the ball and their defense certainly has the ability to smother opponents as well. Now, it’s not going to be as simple as that, though, because one would think that Dallas is going to be better than it was Sunday.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

I feel like the Dolphins are in a no-win situation. Nothing positive can come out of this game against Dallas. If they lose, they’re frauds and if they win it doesn’t matter because the Cowboys themselves are frauds and they play poorly on the road. Not my words, but the narratives that are out there. Are the Dolphins in a no-win situation?

Hey Dana, by Dolphins, you mean Dolphins fans, right? Because the team itself is playing for the AFC East title and the No. 1 seed, not to gain the approval of the media. So, regardless of what’s said, it would be a big-win situation if they defeat Dallas. As for the “narrative,” well, you won’t hear anybody say that the Dolphins haven’t beaten a team with a winning record because Dallas will take care of that. And, no, I don’t think anybody in the media is going to say, “Well, they beat a team with a winning record, but it doesn’t count because it was Dallas on the road.” The most important point here is I wish Dolphins fans would stop being so sensitive about what’s being said about their team because I haven’t heard anything unfair.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

Due to injuries racking up across the league - especially late in the playoff hunt, should the NFL consider increasing rosters (from 53) maybe after week 14? Also, why in the world is the trading deadline after week 8? That seems too early IMO. Your opinions?

Good questions both. On the first, should they? Yes, will they? Doubt it. And the reason, of course, is money. As for the trade deadline, I think the concern in moving it back is that it would mean more teams having fire sales if their playoff outlooks are dim and that will lead to competitive imbalance and hurt the product down the stretch. The NFL loves touting how so many teams still have a shot, say, with three or four weeks left. If the trade deadline is moved to something like after week 10 or 11, some marginal teams would not be nearly as good down the stretch.

From Rich Miller (@treetop70bg):

Is football rigged? If so, Bills come into our house last game of the season, win the AFC east, and then win the Super Bowl. My 45 years on this earth tell me that is what is about to happen.

Hey Rich, if the NFL is rigged, please tell me why such good fortune was bestowed upon Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. What did they do to deserve it? Bottom line, no, the NFL is not rigged.

From Javier (@jboy1724):

I saw that McDaniel said that he thinks it’s a possibility that Hunt could return Sunday. What are your thoughts on that? Is that realistic? What’s the most important position group that has to show up big on Sunday in order for Miami to pull out the W?

Hey Javier, wouldn’t hold my breath on Hunt playing Sunday, while also not ruling it out. As for the most important group, I’ll go ahead and say the defensive line because that will be the key to slowing down the Cowboys offense.

From Jayco (@ljc7975):

I feel like Miami like catching Dallas between the Buffalo and Detroit is good timing. Do you see it the same?

Hey Jayco, yeah, no. If the Dolphins were a mediocre team, maybe I could see Dallas overlooking them, but the Cowboys are going to be up for this game big time, to prove they can win a big game on the road and after they were embarrassed by the Bills last week.

From David Triana (@davidtriana_):

Of the positions that were impacted due to injury, which player(s) impressed you most and gave you some more depth optimism going into the final stretch of the season, and why?

Hey David, I like that term “depth optimism.” I think the most impressive backup this season has been Andrew Van Ginkel and what he’s done at outside linebacker. I hate that Jaelan Phillips got hurt, but AVG has helped soften the blow with how well he’s played all season.

From Jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, how could the Bills run so much on Dallas; do you think we might be able to do the same?

Hey Jorge, Buffalo was able to run because it was just more physical than the Cowboys up front and there were a lot of broken tackles as well. I certainly don’t think the Dolphins are going to rush for 266 yards like the Bills did, but I do think they can have a measure of success with their running game.

From Dol fins (@dol_fins):

Salut! What’s going on with Jeff Wilson? Last year, he was part of the game plan than; this year he disappeared…. Even when Achane was injured. Is there something we don’t know? Merci et bonne soirée!

Salut, it’s a good question and I’m not sure what’s going on with Wilson other than McDaniel loves speed and De’Von Achane has a ton of it and he’s become the clear No. 2 guy behind Raheem Mostert. The speed angle is the only thing I can think of.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

In your opinion, what shape is the Dolphins in to face Dallas, Baltimore & Buffalo to finish the regular season? What might be any glaring concerns about this Miami team?

Hey Ed, the obvious glaring concern is the health of the offensive line, with Isaiah Wynn and Connor Williams already on IR, Robert Hunt dealing with a nasty hamstring injury, and tackles Terron Armstead and Austin Jackson also dealing with injuries.

From André Kanayet (@andrekanayet):

Do you think seeing all these injuries, Mike regrets not going for the point record against the Broncos? Can’t say Fins have had much good karma coming their way.

Hey André, I see what you did there. Seriously, I think this is one of those that maybe after his coaching career is over, McDaniel will look back and indeed regret not going for the record because that has lasting power (until it gets hurt) and a record-setting victory will last longer than a 70-20 blowout (no matter how impressive).