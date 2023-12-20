Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Wilson, Wilkins, Williams, and More

Did Buffalo provide a blueprint to defeat Dallas? What's been the most pleasant surprise in 2023? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

From Brian Knipp (@knipp_brian):

Is it financially irresponsible for Grier to extend Tua with so many cap casualties on the horizon and the age of our best players still on the roster in ‘24?

Hey Brian, if we’re looking strictly at 2024, it actually would make more sense to sign Tua to an extension because it could be structured to have a reasonable cap number for next year when his cap number currently stands at $23.2 million, the price for his fifth-year option.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Duke Riley has played very well in Baker’s absence; his speed is an asset. We have to make tough decisions on re-signing players; do you think this allows Miami to move on from Baker and use salary to re-sign either AVG, Hunt or Wilkins. Chances either Jones or Elliott re-sign?

Hey Reza, Baker’s cap number for 2024 is $14.9 million, per overthecap.com, his salary isn’t guaranteed and the Dolphins can save almost $10 million in cap space by releasing him, and I’m thinking there’s no way his contract goes untouched. There conceivably could be a contract restructuring, but also the possibility (if not likelihood) he’ll simply be released. As for Jones and Elliott, I think it’s far more likely that DeShon Elliott and not Brandon Jones will be re-signed if for no other reason than scheme fit.

From Eric (@eric_jf):

Who do you see Miami using their last designated return spot on? Wynn or Baker?

Hey Eric, I think it’s almost a given that it will be used on Baker. There has been nothing to suggest that Wynn could even come back physically this season, while Mike McDaniel said when Baker was placed on IR that his injury was something like a four-week injury.

From Jay Bert (@bert695):

Is Hunt quietly having a Wynn type injury, meaning didn’t look to bad at first then….?

Hey Jay, no, Isaiah Wynn’s quad injury was bad from the start. Hunt actually came back from his hamstring, then aggravated it in the game at Washington. But I don’t believe it’s season-ending like Wynn’s.

From Justin @jhorst_20):

Do you see McDaniel committing to the run down the stretch considering the current status of the O-line? Or do do you think he’ll have added protection in backfield (FB/TE) and keep throwing with Hill hopefully back?

Hey Justin, the Dolphins more success throwing than running against the Jets without Hill, and a lot of it came off very quick passes. It’s something they’ve done well all season and those quick passes lessen the pass-protection burden on the offensive line, whereas I think the offensive line has a bigger burden in the run game.

From Francisco Rivero (@Francisc0River0):

Hey Poup, hope all is well. What is one aspect of this team that has surprised you both in a positive way and negative way?

Hey Francisco, surprised in a positive way would be Sieler and Wilkins and how effective they’ve been. I obviously knew they were good, but they’ve been next level this season. Surprised in a negative way is tougher because this team is 10-4, so not a lot has gone wrong. I can’t even come up with one player who I would say has had a surprisingly bad year.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

Hey Alain, if Wilkins gets a new deal, do you see the Fins not being able to re-sign Connor Williams AND Robert Hunt? If they have to lose one, which one is most likely based off performance and durability?

Hey OGJ, I think the Dolphins clearly would love to keep all three, but it’s going to require some major cap gymnastics to get it done. If the choice is keeping either Williams or Hunt, Williams gets the edge on position importance and Hunt on age, and both are really good and have been durable (this year aside). I think you might as well flip a coin, with a slight edge toward Williams because center is a more important position.

From Gaston Rubio (@GRubio_305):

Can we say Vic Fangio is starting to be more flexible with his scheme and can we expect him to play more press coverage down the stretch?

Hey Gaston, we absolutely can say Fangio has become more flexible or maybe he’s just decided to switch things up. I think everything is on the table for the final three games, including more press coverage.

From Kevin Higgins (@wiggy1313):

Do you agree that Buffalo running the ball down Dallas throat could possibly soften up their defense for this week’s game?

Hey Kevin, no, I’m not a believer in a carryover effect if injuries aren’t involved.

From T-Money (@DolphinsFanz):

Did Buffalo do us a favor and lay out the blueprint on how to beat the Cowboys with their hybrid LBs being smaller? Run, run, run, they match up with us well in the 4 out scheme but I think if we can stay in the I-Form/pistol we can get it done.

It's one thing to have the blueprint, but you still have to execute. And I don’t think there ever was any secret that one way to attack the Dallas defense was to run right at them and expose their lack of size in the front seven.

From Earl Gottfried (via email):

Hello Alain, was there a reason for re-signing Jeff Wilson in the offseason that has mysteriously evaporated after returning from IR? It seems like his power running would have been something of a plus. or is it just the unexpected development of De’Von Achane? It still seems like he should be getting more carries per game. Agree?

Hey Earl, yeah, Wilson’s disappearance from the running game has been surprising and one wonder whether he would have been willing to re-sign had he known his role would dwindle like this. But the emergence of Achane probably quicker than anticipated kind of changed the outlook at running back, without question.

From Bag of Donuts (@BagofDonuts1):

How do we get the running game going? Will we utilize Chris Brooks and Jeff Wilson on short yardage?

Hey BOD, it always starts with blocking, and it sure would help to get all the non-IR offensive linemen in the lineup to help the cause. As for short-yardage situations, I’d like to see either Brooks or Wilson, but the Dolphins have not shown an inclination to use either in that role so far this season.