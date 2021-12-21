Dolphins Monday Notebook: A First for Needham, Gaskin's Rehab, More

Offensive lineman Austin Jackson talks about what the switch to guard has done for his career

Nik Needham has played a couple of different spots for the Miami Dolphins since arriving as a rookie free agent in 2019, but it was a first for him when he lined up at free safety against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Dolphins decided to use Needham to fill the role normally played by rookie second-round pick Jevon Holland, who had to sit out the game because he hadn't yet cleared the COVID-19 protocols.

Using Needham, who had previously played cornerback and in the slot, allowed the Dolphins to rotate Brandon Jones and Eric Rowe at strong safety.

“I think it was just all the coaches. We were just trying to game-plan with Jevon down," Needham said Monday. "Just see if someone can step up and fill that role just for this game. Someone that can communicate and just knows the defense. We all trust each other and just want to work on the same page. I think that’s just what it came down to on a game-day decision.”

Needham ended up playing every snap on defense for the Dolphins for the first time since his rookie season of 2019.

KUDOS FOR DUKE

Duke Johnson's performance against the Jets not only was good enough to land him a contract to the active roster, he made him one of the nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week.

Johnson was joined as a nominee by Jonathan Taylor of the Colts and Jeff Wilson of the 49ers. Fans can vote for the winner at https://www.nfl.com/voting/air-and-ground/.

Johnson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the 31-24 victory against the Jets.

Monday was the day the NFL was supposed to announce the Pro Bowl rosters for this season, but it's been postponed to Wednesday ay 8 p.,m. because of the rescheduling of the Las Vegas-Cleveland game to Monday night.

The Pro Bowl announcement will be shown live on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.

JACKSON REFLECTS ON SWITCH

The start of the 2021 season was not kind to Austin Jackson, who struggled so much at left tackle that the Dolphins eventually decided to switch him from left tackle to left guard some 20 games after making him a first-round pick in the draft.

In retrospect, it sure looks like it was the right move for Jackson, who acknowledged as much Monday.

“I definitely think moving to guard has enhanced my career and me as a player," Jackson said. "Just the knowledge that it’s given me as an offensive lineman, it’s forced me to really focus on my technique, which is something I think I needed at tackle as well. I think playing guard is definitely going to help me become a better and greater player that I am and will be.”

MYLES MAKES IT BACK

Running back Myles Gaskin came up with one of the biggest plays in the game against the Jets with his 30-yard run on the game-winning drive, which came a little more than a week after he was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Gaskin explained how he stayed ready during his stint on the COVID list.

"Because it was the bye week, it worked out where I could just focus on getting healthy and then once I was feeling better, it was pretty much time for the game and it just worked out kind of perfectly to make that one Friday practice and be ready for the game," Gaskin explained. "I felt a little bit better beforehand, so I would run at a park by myself. I just did a little few things but yeah, I just made sure I was ready, locked in on the game plan so when my number was called, I was ready to go out there.”

THIS AND THAT

-- While both Duke Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine were signed to the active roster Monday after playing against the Jets as practice squad elevations, return specialist Tommylee Lewis reverted to the practice squad Monday. Lewis had one punt return for 5 yards but all five of the Jets' kickoffs went for touchbacks.

-- Center Austin Reiter signed with the L.A. Rams practice squad Monday, days after being waived by the Dolphins.

-- Hats off to former Dolphins first-round pick Charles Harris, who's having himself a really good season in Detroit. Harris, who was a major disappointment in Miami, had a career-high 12 tackles (exactly double his previous high), 1.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss to help the Lions stun the Arizona Cardinals, 30-12. Harris now has 7.5 sacks on the season, more than twice as many as his previous career high of 3, set last year with Atlanta after he had 3.5 sacks in three seasons in Miami.