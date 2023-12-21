Thursday Dolphins Notebook: Injury Updates, Kickoff Time, and More

The Dolphins have three players who have missed the first two practices of the week

Three players missed Miami Dolphins practice for a second consecutive day, though not all situations are created equal.

While there should be legitimate concern about Robert Hunt (hamstring) and Austin Jackson (oblique) in terms of their availability for the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, it's probably different with running back Raheem Mostert.

The new Dolphins single-season record-holder for overall touchdowns and rushing touchdowns has missed the past two days with his injuries listed as knee/ankle/vet rest. But Mostert spoke to reporters after practice, something that usually doesn't happen with injured players, so it might be fair to assume his absence was much more a product of "vet rest" than the knee or ankle.

The other three players who didn't practice Wednesday worked Thursday on a limited basis: WR Tyreek Hill (ankle), RB De'Von Achane (toe) and CB Xavien Howard (thigh).

Safety DeShon Elliott was a full participant in practice Thursday and is out of the concussion protocol.

Seven other players were limited for a second consecutive day: T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), S Jevon Holland (knees), CB Kader Kohou (hip), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), CB Cam Smith (hamstring), TE Durham Smythe (ankle) and LB Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique/nose).

Finally, guard Lester Cotton popped up on the injury report with a hip issue, but he was listed as a full participant.

DALLAS INJURY REPORT

The Cowboys also had three players who didn't practice for a second consecutive day, and like the Dolphins their group includes two starting offensive linemen: G Zack Martin (thigh) and T Tyron Smith (back).

The other was defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who missed the Buffalo game last Sunday with knee/ankle injuries.

Safety Malik Hooker (ankle) was a limited participant after being a DNP on Wednesday, while RB Rico Dowds (ankle) was limited for a second consective day.

DOLPHINS-RAVENS STAYING PUT

The Dolphins showdown at Baltimore on New Year's Eve will not be flexed, either to the late-afternoon window or to prime time.

The NFL has decided to leave its Week 17 schedule as is, per Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald, which means Cincinnati at Kansas City will remain as the 4:25 national game on CBS, complete with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call, and Green Bay at Minnesota will stay as the Sunday night game.

No official announcement has been made by the NFL, which has until Monday to make that call.

Because it's likely to have major playoff implications one way or another, the Dolphins game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18 very well could end up in one of the stand-alone slots, whether it be Saturday, Jan. 6 at 4:30 or 8:15 p.m. or the night of Sunday, Jan. 7.

PRO BOWL VOTING

There's now only four days left for fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl, and the Dolphins continue to have a remarkable showing.

In addition to having nine players lead the AFC in fan votes at their position and having Tua Tagovailoa as the overall leader, the Dolphins had six other players in the top five.

Along with Tua, the position leaders are RB Raheem Mostert, FB Alec Ingold, WR Tyreek Hill, T Terron Armstead, CB Jalen Ramsey, LS Blake Ferguson, RS Braxton Berrios and ST Duke Riley.

Austin Jackson is second among AFC tackles in votes behind Armstead; now-injured Connor Williams is third at center; Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler are third and fourth at defensive tackle; safety Jevon Holland, outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and guard Robert Hunt also are fourth.

A reminder that the fan voting counts for one-third of the Pro Bowl selection process along with players and coaches voting.

COWBOYS CORNER

The Dolphins will be facing a Dallas secondary Sunday that not only features the new record-holder for most pick-sixes in a season (DaRon Bland), but also one of the best cornerbacks of recent years in Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore is no stranger to facing the Dolphins from his time with the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots; in fact, he's faced them more often (19 times) than any other team in the NFL.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection revealed Thursday the game plan to trying to stop the Dolphins passing game.

“Just play with great technique, trust your teammates, and be physical,” Gilmore said, according to Fan Nation sister site Cowboys Country. “That's really what it come down to, winning the line of scrimmage and playing physical.

"I think if we take care of that, we'll take care of the game.”

GOOD APPLE, BAD APPLE

After not playing for five games (three inactive, two didn't play), Eli Apple was called on to help out as the boundary cornerback in nickel situations in the absence of Xavien Howard against the Jets.

Pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said Apple did an "unbelievable job" of getting himself and staying ready after his inactivity and produced a very good performance ... with one exception.

"He did great," Madison said. "He did great. Some of the things that we talked about, the over routes, he came up, he was there, made a pass break-up. We always talk about high-pointing the football, but he didn't high-point it and Brandon Jones came and stole his interception."

AROUND THE LEAGUE

-- Former Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips was placed on IR by the Buffalo Bills, meaning he will be out of action in the Week 18 matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

-- LB Malik Reed, who was with the Dolphins in training camp, was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders. Reed played four games with two starts for Las Vegas.