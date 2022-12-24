Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Pro Bowl, Power Back, Offseason Regret, and More

Tackling more assorted issues on the minds of Miami Dolphins ahead of the Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers

Part 2 of the pre-Packers game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Ken Dasher (@kdash65):

Hey Alain, it's been a while. My question is about Pro Bowl voting. There seems to be little credibility when X gets in when (imo) more deserving players like Wilkins and Tua are left out. It feels like a sham. What are your thoughts?

Hey Ken, I get the frustration, but I’m not sure “sham” is the word I would use. It’s an imperfect system, to be sure, where past reputation often comes into play for either fans, players or coaches — the three groups who vote. That’s how X got voted to the team this year when he had no business making it. As for Tua being left out, the only issue I would take with you there is that the three players chosen as AFC quarterbacks are among the NFL MVP candidates based on oddsmakers while Tua is not. So it’s not like Mahomes, Allen or Burrow are absurd choices. As I wrote earlier this week, I think Wilkins might have been the most glaring omission because I think he’s had a clearly bigger impact than Trey Hendrickson, who was one of the three players selected at defensive end, the position where Wilkins is listed.

From Olive Grove Jon (@Owlizee):

With the Packers having the number 2 pass defense, do you expect us to lean on the run game once more? I think we’ll see a very similar game plan to Buffalo?

Hey OGJ, we never know about game plans for a variety of reasons and also never assume anything based on stats coming into the game. As an example, the Dolphins didn’t do much on the ground against the Chargers or Texans, who both were bad in run defense, but had great success against the Browns and Bills, who both were much better.

From Keith Strini (@keith_strini):

Why do you suppose we still haven't picked up a power back type? Due to us using a FB, infatuation with speed, arrogance in our stable? Jeff Wilson is about the closest to a power back but we sure could use a Samaje/Henderson 3rd-and-short soul taker... Wilson being banged up, etc.

Hey Keith, it’s a valid question, and maybe the answere there is that Wilson is that guy for the Dolphins and he’s not going to be out of action for long, so why bother bringing in somebody just for a game or two. Finally, as a fun fact, I’d point out that the Dolphins had Samaje Perine on their roster two or three years ago.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

From Richard Munroe (@RichardMunroe1):

Alain, where to you rate the Miami offense against the rest of the league?

Hey Richard, the Dolphins are fifth in the NFL in total offensive yards and ninth in scoring (which obviously includes defensive and special teams touchdowns). So to answer your question, I would say the Dolphins are definitely a top 10 offense in this league, maybe even a top 5 group.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):

Who at the LA Chargers should the Dolphins call to borrow the heaters and heated benches for this Sunday’s game in “cold” Miami? Sarcasm intended.

Cute. The forecast calls for temperatures in the low 50s for the game Sunday, which is what the Dolphins dealt with in the Sunday night game against the Chargers.

From Eric (@eric__jf):

Just want to say keep up the good work and Happy Holidays Alain

Hey Eric, I’m including this in the mailbag to say thank you and Happy Holidays to you and your family, and everybody kind enough to take the time to read this and other stories on All Dolphins. It’s much appreciated.

From Paul Sharman (@pjs678):

What is the biggest offseason misstep made by Chris Grier, and why is it Mike Gesicki being franchised?

Hey Paul, ha, I see what you did there. But would you feel the same way if I pointed out that when they franchised Gesicki, they had not made the trade for Tyreek Hill, nor did they know they’d have that opportunity. So it could be that the Chiefs decided to give Hill the huge contract he wanted, meaning the Dolphins wouldn’t have him, Gesicki’s role in the offense would be a lot different at this time. And the same logic would apply for giving Cedrick Wilson Jr. a three-year, $21 million when he barely plays on offense because, again, how different would his role be without Hill on the roster? So, to answer the original question, no, I don’t think it’s franchising Gesicki, no matter how it looks in hindsight. I think signing Chase Edmonds with no experience in this scheme might be the answer.

From ‘The Truth’ (@UnoTheTruthh):

Is McDaniel a fraud if he abandons the run again this week? We were running all over Buffalo last week, but decided to throw on 3rd and short almost every time. We could have controlled the clock and kept Josh Allen off the field by using our run game, which was averaging like 6 ypc.

Hey, was McDaniel a fraud when the Dolphins were 8-3? Simple question. And would McDaniel be a fraud had the pass play worked against Buffalo? You’re playing the results.

From Joe Hall (@joehallpr):

Hey Alain, in your decades of covering the dolphins, which player/coach has been the nicest and who is/was the biggest jerk? Happy holidays.

Hey Joe, happy holidays to you as well. Some of the nicest players I’ve covered (and I’ll leave guys) would include Marc Logan, Michael Thomas, Randy McMichael, Jermon Bushrod, Walt Aikens, Earl Mitchell and among current players Eric Rowe, Terron Armstead and Jaelan Phillips. As for the flip side, and I won’t use “jerks” but rather players who would not come close to being in the “nicest guys” category, I’d include Ted Larsen, Nick O’Leary, Ernest Wilford, Will Allen and Joey Porter.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Merry Christmas Alain! Sounded like a little frustration with the defense from Coach McD. Also, even with injuries, knowing Byron Jones not coming back, shouldn't have Coach Boyer adjusted better by now? Injuries happen.

Hey Dave, what kind of adjustments would you like to see him make after all the injuries in the secondary and the lack of a difference-maker at linebacker. I’d also make the argument that the defense has had its moments, such as winning the games against New England and Pittsburgh for starters.

From Craig M (@Dolfan2334):

Hi Alain. Where would you say this team is right now in terms of expectations? Obviously things are dependent on the last three games but let’s say after 14 games. Thoughts?

Hey Craig, yeah, I think 8-6 is about right for this team through 14 games coming off a 9-8 season. I think the offense probably has been a bit better than expected and the defense maybe a lot worse, but overall this is about right.

From Mario Morissette (@Meojdeq):

With a forecast of showers and cold (max 55 degrees), should we fear #Dolphins defense will believe it's a road game? Seasons Greetings!

Hey Mario, Season Greetings to you as well. You joke, but the one thing the Dolphins won’t have in their favor in this particular home game is the opponent frying on their sideline while the Dolphins are in the shade. So let’s see if that makes any kind of difference.

From Chris (@kavorka324):

Is Byron Jones considered an injury question?

Hey Chris, for the purpose of the mailbag, Byron Jones is not an injury question because I was talking about for those questions about a player’s status for the upcoming game. And, yes, there’s a very big question as to exactly what’s going on with Jones and his injury, and we have yet to find out definitive answers and I’m not sure when we will.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.