Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: Ramsey, Eichenberg, Parsons, and More

Tackling more Miami Dolphins issues related to the Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys and beyond

Part 3 of the pre-Cowboys All Dolphins mailbag:

From Sal Cano @ChicagoDolfan84):

Does the success of the Bills a week earlier end up causing McDaniel to overthink? “They think we’re gonna run, so let’s pass, etc.” Had Buffalo not surprised Dallas with their game plan, I believe it was going to be the Dolphins.

Hey Sal, not sure about that. The Dolphins’ M.O. these days, in light of the offensive line being so banged up, always will be slanted toward the passing game, with an emphasis on quick throws to take the pressure off the offensive line. I don’t think anything Buffalo did to Dallas would change that approach.

From Home Imagineers (@HomeImagineers):

Hi Alain, can you see the Dolphins using Harrison at center at some point so that Liam can move to his more natural gaurd spot soon? What have you seen from Harrison in practice?

What it’s going to come down to, as it always does, is what provides the best starting five? Is it Liam at left guard and Harrison at center? Is it Liam at center and Lester Cotton or Robert Jones at left guard (once Robert Hunt returns and Jones isn’t needed at right guard)? And that’s tough to tell because the amount of practice we get to watch is limited and doesn’t involve any offense vs. defense work. What I can tell you is the dude certainly looks the part.

From T-Money (@DolphinsFanz):

I know Coach Fangio said Ramsey followed Wilson around in the slot etc. because X was out… If X was to return, do you think Fangio has seen enough to continue to allow Ramsey to shadow Lamb for this game?

It's not like Fangio or anybody else didn’t already know that Ramsey could shadow any receiver and it wasn’t done when Howard was in the lineup, so I actually don’t expect a repeat of this when X returns, though I wouldn’t rule out Ramsey and X covering CeeDee Lamb one-on-one when he's lined up on their side of their field.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hi, Alain, do you still view the Dolphins as the favorite to win the AFC East going into these final three games? Why or why not? Me? I’m getting nervous about the Bills. Thanks!

Hey Chris, if the Dolphins are who we hope they are, they absolutely should still be considered the favorites because all they need to win the division is to defeat the Bills at home in Week 18 or sweep their next two games (easier said than done) to not need any help from the Chargers or Patriots.

From Mike Stream (@streammike10):

Does it appear like the Dolphins have the same motivation this week as last?

Hey Mike, if motivation is an issue at all with all that’s at stake for the Dolphins, then they’ve got the wrong players. If last week was about redemption for the Tennessee loss, this week is about proving they’re legit as Super Bowl contenders, among other things.

From Ricardo Radgoski (@rradgoski):

How do we deal with Micah Parsons?

Hey Ricardo, very carefully. JK. The Dolphins have to be aware of where he is at all times and, as I suggested in an earlier story Friday, it would be a good idea to provide help to whichever lineman is across from him and limit the one-on-one situations.

From Brian Dougherty (@BrianBoru619):

Who do project to start on the O-line for this game?

Hey Brian, with Mike McDaniel having already ruled out Robert Hunt, my best guess would be, from left to right, Terron Armstead, Lester Cotton, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Jones and Austin Jackson, though Jackson is not a lock.

From edge (@theedge34):

Do you think McDaniel has offensive packages he has been saving for the late-season run? We haven’t seen the shovel pass in a while.

Hey Edge, love your music! I don’t know that I’d buy the notion of “offensive packages” haven’t been saved for later in the season. I think it’s more about what to use in different games.

From Marco Crescenzi (@Mafioso1313):

Why can't Hunt and Jackson man up and play? Tua needs them.

Hey Marco, unless you know exactly what’s wrong with either player or how severe their injury is, that question is out of line. Do you actually think either player is dogging it and doesn’t want to be out there in the middle of a potential Super Bowl run? Come on now.

From Sportz (@Sportzbet72):

What is the purpose of the camera that Tua wears on his helmet during practice, as shown in Hard Knocks?

This is for educational purposes and allows Tua and the other QBs to go back and revisit what it is they saw on each play and helps assess the decision-making and whether they made the right call. It’s just another tool in helping players with their craft.