Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Achane, Lamar, and More

Should Jeff Wilson Jr. become the short-yardage specialist? Which injured player has been missed the most? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 1 of the post-Cowboys All Dolphins mailbag:

From rob hellebrand (@dolfanrob1):

I’m hearing that Frank Smith is a HC candidate. What is his role with the Dolphins, given the fact that Mike McD is the offensive play-caller? What hole would they need to fill if he moves on? Merci!

Hey Rob, Frank Smith’s name already has been mentioned in connection to the full-time openings in Carolina, L.A. (Chargers) and Las Vegas, and don’t be surprised if he pops up in relation to other jobs. It’s a bit unclear exactly what role Smith performs, but Mike McDaniel has constantly said he’s heavily involved in the game plan. If Smith were to leave, then the Dolphins would have to find another OC, but it’ll still be McDaniel calling the plays.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

The Dolphins will likely win at Baltimore if they do these 3 things? Sorry, score more points than Baltimore is not allowed to be one of the answers.

Hey Dana, OK, how about the Dolphins allowed fewer points than the Ravens? LOL. That’s one. Win the turnover battle is another. And then hit one or two big offensive plays.

From Leon Fresco (@FrescoLeon):

After watching Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson this season, I think Josh Boyer was right that blitzing them very often is the best of the bad options. Rushing 4 is ridiculous because even if one guy gets there, that one guy won’t sack the QB. What say you?

Hey Leon, you’re not wrong about the danger of rushing four and not bringing down Jackson, especially if you’re playing zone because then the defenders often will have their back to the offensive backfield and won’t be as quick to react.

From Dave (@angryvet59):

Jeff Wilson showed some hard-nosed running. Could he be used a little more in that role a.k.a 3rd & short. If Waddle & Chosen are out & Hill still not 100%, who steps up? Keep up the fantastic work on Podcast. Haven't missed one yet.

Hey Dave, thanks. Durham Smythe had a season-high five receptions against Dallas and he could be a factor in the passing game again and maybe Braxton Berrios gets targeted a bit more. And I think the Dolphins should be using Wilson more in short-yardage situations, absolutely.

From Michael M. (via email):

Hi Alain, 4th and goal from about the 5 yard line. Take the 3 points!!!!! OK. McDaniel decides to go for it. A FADE? REALLY??? What's his obsession with one of the lowest percent chance of success plays available? I would NEVER call a fade unless I had a big WR or TE who could go up and get the ball consistently... but even then I wouldn't call it on 4th down. Also, a field goal there gives the Dolphins some cushion at the end. It was a huge win and I love McDaniel, but a lot of times I have less hair when a game is finished than I had when I started watching the game. Any insight as to why he:

A) Doesn't take 3 points in sometimes obvious situations, but will try a 50+ yard field goal with a similar 4th down distance (Thank goodness for Sanders! I take back all the negative things I've thought and said this year!)?

B) Loves the fade in the end zone?

Hey Michael, I hear you about the fade, but I will point out that Cedrick Wilson Jr. is 6-3, so there’s some height there. Having said that, I don’t love the play call, especially on fourth down because I consider it very low percentage. McDaniel is aggressive by nature and it’s nothing new that he doesn’t like kicking field goals in fourth-and-goal situations.

From Dolphins Santa (@PhinsUpSanta):

What do the Dolphins need to do to get back to their pre-December offensive outputs, and can they keep winning if they don't?

December football is different than what we see in September and the big offensive numbers are much more difficult to come by, particularly when you’re playing upper-echelon opponents. The Dolphins absolutely can keep winning even if they’re not scoring 30-35 points because their offense is still good and their defense also is very good.

From Isaias Boffill (@BoffillIsaias):

Hello Alain, Tua is having a really good month of December QB rating over 100. What’s your thoughts on Tua’s play so far in December?

Hey Isaias, I think Tua has been pretty good overall. He was very good against Washington and the Jets, not as much against the Titans or Cowboys, though he did guide the offense down the field for the game-winning drive. Best of all, Tua hasn’t thrown a pick yet so far this month.

From T-Money (@DolphinsFanz):

With Achane seeming to be limited by the toe injury still, can you see Wilson stepping in for a bigger role now considering his last performance?

I think there lies in the health of not only Achane but also Raheem Mostert, and I think they’re clearly the top two options at running back right now in McDaniel’s eyes — even if Wilson delivered in the clutch against Dallas.

From John Mullin (@jmm212):

Why are we still calling corner fade routes by the goal line when McDaniel admitted on Hard Knocks it is a crappy play?

Hey John, that’s an awesome question and if McDaniel wanted to retire that play call, I wouldn’t object one bit.

From jorge boyd (@raga1922):

Hi Alain, my question has to do with Baltimore, with so many good receivers, tight ends and RBs, how are the Dolphins going to cover them all with success?

Hey Jorge, one thing for sure about the Ravens is they have a lot of skill position players who contribute, but rookie Zay Flowers is the one who stands out. But the key for the Dolphins in this game defensively is making Lamar Jackson uncomfortable and keeping him bottled up in the pocket.

From Jayco (@ljc7975):

In the second half of the season the offense appears to have transitioned to more of a smash-mouthed offense willing to win by decision and not knockout. Is It possible this is intentional and in preparation for the playoffs?

Hey Jay, let me just say that I will respectfully disagree with your premise. Yes, the Dolphins got their final first down against Dallas with a smash-mouth type play, but that’s really not what they’ve done. Their offense is still about spacing and misdirection.

From ORLANDO ALONSO (@OAlonso59):

Alain, Butch Barry and I’m sure to some extent Frank Smith has done an incredible job coaching the O-line. Do you see any reinforcements, especially Robert Hunt available for the last two games.

Hey Orlando, yes on Barry and Smith and on Mike McDaniel for putting together a scheme that calls for a lot of quick passing. As for reinforcements, I think maybe Austin Jackson coming back to the lineup is more likely for the immediate future than Hunt, though I certainly hope/think Hunt will be back for the playoffs.

From Fins Broke My Heart (@Phinzup44):

Who is the most important player to get back for this team: Rob Hunt, Jerome Baker or Jevon Holland?

Very good question, and I think I’d be inclined to go with Holland here, but you certainly could make an argument for Hunt as well. Baker is a solid linebacker, but Duke Riley has done a really good job in his absence.