Wednesday Dolphins Mailbag: Waddle, Riley, O-line, and More

What led to Durham Smythe's big day against Dallas? Will Andrew Van Ginkel be re-signed? Tackling those and other Miami Dolphins questions

Part 2 of the post-Cowboys game All Dolphins mailbag:

From He’s Got Hill (@P4allin1):

What did they see in Cowboys D to keep throwing that seam route to Smythe?

It’s the Tyreek Hill factor, where defenses are so preoccupied with him that defenders cheat in his direction when he’s outside and leave open some big holes in the middle of the field. And we saw a lot of that with Dallas.

From David Triana (@davidtriana_):

Hey, Alain, what’s been your grade thus far for Duke Riley filling in for Jerome Baker? So far I think he, and the other players whose numbers have been called due to injuries have been playing well in this final stretch. Hope you had a great Christmas!

Hey David, thanks. Had a great Christmas and hope the same for you. I’d give Riley a very good grade, something like a B or B-plus because he’s been very solid. In fact, as you said, the Dolphins have had good performances from their backups more often than not.

From Al Hertz (@AlHertzb):

Love the site and podcasts. Can you let us know how those who remember the ’70s Dolphins can contribute? This year the next man up attitude seems to be working better than ever. Do you think this is due to personnel depth, coaching, player attitudes or something else?

Hey Al, first off, thanks. The performance of the backups is a combination of having put together a deep roster and getting good coaching to make things work without front-line players.

From Sandro Van Lizard (@sopadihongo):

True or false: Van Ginkel will be Miami’s biggest free agent loss in the offseason.

False. I get the feeling that Van Ginkel is going to end up re-signing with the Dolphins.

From Gritty the baker (@Grittybaker):

Why do they continue to run wide when they seem to have more success running up the middle? It seems so obvious to me.

Their scheme, their personnel is built with the idea of using the outside zone, and the numbers actually suggest they do better running outside. I think we might be getting blinded by the success they had at the end of the Dallas game.

From TaRon (@kingsmith72):

Chances dolphins elevate Anthony Schwartz to help in Waddle absence?

Hey there, we might be jumping the gun here, but in the event that both Waddle and Robbie Chosen can’t play against the Ravens, elevating Schwartz certainly would make sense to bring back the speed element at the wide receiver position for the game against the Ravens.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

Should the Dolphins be in any type of panic mode with having some key players dinged up against the Cowboys and Baltimore and Buffalo looming in the next two games? Or in your estimation, are the Dolphins in good shape?

Hey Ed, it would do no good for anybody to be in panic mode and the Ravens or Bills certainly aren’t going to be feel sorry for them. Look, the Dolphins are coming off a big win against Dallas while missing some key players and they’ll be competitive no matter what. So no time to panic.

From Jake McVay (@JakeMc945):

Do the Dolphins trust Jeff Wilson in short-yardage situations? I would rather see him run on 3rd and 2 than low percentage fade routes.

Hey Jake, I think I’d rather see anything other than a fade, and I do think the Dolphins have confidence in Jeff Wilson in short-yardage situations.

From Dan Parker (@DanParkerNo10):

Does Butch Barry deserve the majority of credit for the last few weeks??

Hey Dan, sure, he deserves a lot of credit, but let’s not shortchange the players themselves or the offensive game plan that calls for a lot of quick passes, which alleviates a lot of pressure on the offensive linemen. Bottom line: There’s plenty of credit to go around.

From Hold 6-8 inches from a clear (@commizrteanomie):

How about some clarity about Waddle's injury? At least disentangle the rethorical evasion that is "High ankle issue". A high ankle sprain is a relatively serious injury, in that it's multiple weeks OUT. Yet the word salad you reported from McDaniel about it tries to suggest not.

Yep, what I did was report McDaniel’s exact words where he did not use the word “sprain” but did say high ankle. Now, I personally have never heard of any high ankle injury other than a sprain, so that’s what I’m assuming the concern is.

From Stephane Cote (@StephaneCote17):

Salut Alain, too many coaches go for it instead of kicking the easy FG. It happened when McDaniels went for it on 4th and goal on the 5 on Sunday (I'll never understand that one), but it happens across the league. I get it if it’s 4th and goal on the 1, but what gives? Analytics?

Salut Stephane, yes, analytics plays a role in it, then there’s the personality of the coach and McDaniel is very aggressive. And then there’s the factor of putting the other team in a hole even if you don’t succeed. For me, it depends on the situation. I didn’t even have a major issue with McDaniel going for it on the fourth-and-goal from the 5.

From Pancanman (@Pancanman58):

Given McDaniel’s conservative deployment of injured players and the realities of injuries over the course of an 18-game season, do you think he holds certain players in “reserve” (who could have played bigger roles early in the year) to be a available in the December games?

No. I think this notion is overplayed. McDaniel is not unlike a lot of coaches who want to play it safe with players at greater risk of re-injury. So, no, I’m not buying the idea at all of players being held “in reserve.”

From Shabaka Dessalines (@ShabakaDessali1):

How significant is Waddle’s absence in game against Ravens? Who do you see picking up the slack? Claypool, Chosen, Wilson?

Hey Shabaka, yeah, not having Waddle would be impactful because having the two speedsters makes the Dolphins offense that much more difficult to defend. As to who picks up the slack, the guy has to be Cedrick Wilson Jr. In fact, I’m not even sure of Chosen’s status for the game after he was evaluated for a concussion against Dallas.

From Brandon Quinn (via email):



Have you ever seen a vet willingly play as a PS player without the expectation that he’ll be added at some point, like Robbie Chosen was doing? I’ve seen unproven practice squad guys contribute. I’ve seen vets trying to earn a role do it. But he has a role on this team. He’s earned one. Yet is fine and not even looking to sign elsewhere from our PS? I’d heard the “coming home” schtick from role guys before. But he’s delivered every chance he’s been given, and multiple times now actually stuck to his word of “it’s not about money or role, I want to win it here in Miami.” I can’t believe he stuck around. Just think it’s a cool story.

Merry Christmas and thank you as always, Hey Brandon, the Chosen story is a cool one, but I think you might be assuming things that he declined to sign with another team to stick with the Dolphins practice squad. It is a fact, though, that he wanted to play for his hometown team.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, it's been quite the week of football and I don't think the Dolphins could've asked for a better prep week than this week with the Ravens just having played the 49ers. The master couldn't get it done and now it's time for the apprentice to do his bidding. Baltimore may have tipped their hand on how they will play against the Dolphins, especially with jumping bubble screens, but there is always going to be wrinkles and surprises from week to week. This is also absolutely a revenge game given what happened in 2022. Ravens have probably one of the best pairs of Mike LBs in the NFL, a great DL, and there is a lot of height and heft to their players. I watched the 49ers and that team looks like a lot of guys with "big shoulders" and can handle that type of a game. I watched Mostert running into and through piles this week and I just am excited to see what this game will be. I want to see what version of the 2023 Dolphins offense shows up. I know you like to call the team a finesse offense, but maybe it's a chess offense! I really liked what I saw from Mostert the past couple of weeks going into winter football. Rookie analysis aside, what type of a game plan do you put together for this matchup for the offense and how helpful is that 49ers tape, specifically rolling into this matchup for the Dolphins?

Hey Jeff, I don’t know that the Ravens did anything particularly out of their normal game plan against the 49ers. This is a team that likes to be physical with its running game and likes to blitz on defense. Not sure I’d expect much different Sunday.