Saturday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Tyreek, Liam, and More

Part 2 of the pre-Baltimore game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Shaad (@JuiceManDunk):

What’s the deal with Anthony Schwartz?

Schwartz remains on the practice squad and he maybe he gets a call-up if it turns out that Robbie Chosen has to miss the Baltimore game along with Waddle to give the Dolphins that double speed element at wide receiver. But I make no guarantees on that.

From Jeff (via email):

Hello Alain, it's been quite the week of football and I don't think the Dolphins could have asked for a better prep week than this week with the Ravens just having played the 49ers. The master couldn't get it done and now it's time for the apprentice to do his bidding. Baltimore may have tipped their hand on how they will play against the Dolphins, especially with jumping bubble screens, but there are always going to be wrinkles and surprises from week to week. This is also absolutely a revenge game given what happened in 2022. Ravens have probably one of the best pairs of Mike LBs in the NFL, a great DL, and there is a lot of height and heft to their players. I watched the 49ers and that team looks like a lot of guys with "big shoulders" and can handle that type of a game. I watched Mostert running into and through piles this week and I just am excited to see what this game will be. I want to see what version of the 2023 Dolphins offense shows up. I know you like to call the team a finesse offense, but maybe it's a chess offense! I really liked what I saw from Mostert the past couple of weeks going into winter football. Rookie analysis aside, what type of a game plan do you put together for this matchup for the offense, and how helpful is that 49ers tape specifically rolling into this matchup for the Dolphins?

Hey Jeff, all video is helpful, but like you said, it changes from week to week. And maybe the Ravens were quick to jump the bubble screens because they weren’t so afraid of getting beat deep, which is where Tyreek Hill’s speed comes into play — and don’t think the Ravens have forgotten about how many times he burned them last year. The Ravens have injury issues in the secondary, so my best guess for the offensive game plan is to be aggressive throwing downfield.

From John Flora (@Capt_Cavephin):

Can Miami use Jones, Elliott and Holland on the field together to help contain Jackson?

Hey John, using those three together has never been part of the defensive package because the dime calls for Nik Needham to join Elliott, Holland, Ramsey, X and Kader Kohou. And this also assumes that Jevon Holland will be ready to go for Baltimore. You want speed on the back end to deal with Jackson’s potential scrambling but not at the cost of going too light against the run.

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett11):

Are we going to trade sacks to keep discipline in the rush, in order to prevent as many scrambling yards from Jackson?

Hey James, absolutely. If you can get both, that’s perfect. But it’s a lot worse to go all out after Jackson and give him a wide open rushing lane than still going after him but still being careful not to overpursue. It’s a really fine line actually, and it helps if you can collapse the pocket from all sides.

From Chris Bustin (@ChrisBustin13):

Hi, Alain, this Sunday is a December road game against a top-tier team (Baltimore). This can mean only one thing: We’re getting blown out, aren't we?…lol Thanks!

Hey Chris … or should I mean Debbie Downer? And I would point out the Dolphins didn’t exactly get blown out at Buffalo last December. In fact, one could argue they should have won that game.

From Sal Cano (@ChicagoDolfan84):

If you had to pick the spy for Lamar, who would it be?… I’d take Kahou and put Needham in the slot. Kahou traditionally has been a great tackler.

The problem with having a spy on Lamar is that nobody on defense can match Lamar’s speed. So one misstep and he’s by you. Having said that, if the Dolphins were to use a spy, your argument makes sense because Kohou indeed is a very good tackler.

From Zion’s Nutritionist (@nowaaron_):

How does the scrambling ability of Lamar Jackson affect the pressure Chubb/AVG can provide along with David Long Jr. as a spy?

What Jackson scrambling ability? JK. Yeah, this is a case when outside rushers have to be careful not to get too wide and give Jackson an easy lane inside them to get into the clear. And the idea of a spy is great, except you have to be on top of your game because Jackson indeed is pretty fast.

From Ed Helinski (@MrEd315):

In your estimation, how to the Dolphins and Ravens match up?

Hey Ed, yeah, it’s indeed a very good matchup. I think the Dolphins might have the edge at running back, at cornerback and they have a special talent at wide receiver the Ravens can’t match. On the flip side, Baltimore might have the edge on the offensive line, at tight end and inside linebacker.

From Shaun Braley (@shaunbraley):

Make a case for McDaniel being Coach of the Year.

Is that an order? His case would depend on the Dolphins finishing the job of nailing the AFC East title, something they haven’t done since 2008 and masterminding the best offense in the NFL. That said, I honestly think he’s a long shot because Dan Campbell just guided the Lions to their first division title in 30 years after they didn’t make the playoffs last year and Kevin Stefanski guided a Cleveland team that didn’t make the playoffs last year back into the postseason despite starting four different quarterbacks.

From Walt (@Loverboy_Walt):

LJ is MVP over Tua. Hill is MVP over Tua. Dak is MVP over Tua. Imo Tua is comeback player OTY. Please discuss.

Hey Walt, you’re asking me to discuss your opinions? How about I just say there’s two weeks left in the season and we see how things play out before talking about MVP. As for Comeback Player of the Year, I think Tua is a most logical choice than heavy favorite Damar Hamlin because as much of a feel-good story as Hamlin is for merely being in the league, the reality is he's barely played all season.

From Andrew Walker #FBPE #Rejoin (@nafl0d):

How much has it helped Liam Eichenberg in his progress in the latter part of the season that he has seen first-hand the transformation in Austin Jackson's play and how he's perceived?

Hey Andrew, I see what you’re trying to get at, but there’s really no correlation. Liam entered the season determined to get his career going (same as Austin), but it's not like he’s been extra motivated by anything that Jackson has done. The motivation was there all along.

From NYCFinFan4Life (@LoboNoches):

Read your mailbag all the time; first time being able to message in. Appreciate all you do. Do you think we use a spy on Lamar as we would Allen, and who would that spy be. Also, who do you think the biggest threat outside of Lamar is?

Welcome aboard. The Dolphins don’t always use a spy on Josh Allen; in fact, they don’t use a spy on him very often at all. Remember, if you use a spy, you’re taking away somebody in coverage. And then Zay Flowers is the Ravens’ biggest playmaker on offense.

From Harvey (@Harv305fitness):

Lately, the Dolphins have been having trouble in finishing up sacks; do you think this is going to be a problem against the Ravens?

Hey Harvey, they have? I actually think the Dolphins have been very good at finishing sacks. Anyway, the bottom line is pressure isn’t necessarily getting sacks, it’s about affecting and disrupting the QB. A pressure can be better than a sack … you know, if it leads to a bad throw that results in an interception.