Friday Mailbag: National Respect, Defensive MVP, the Tennessee Matchup, More

Part 2 of the post-Saints, pre-Titans All Dolphins mailbag:

From idk (@idkimheretho13):

What are the odds we win this game? In your opinion. Also if Tua throws for at least a TD and 200, do you think national media switches up on him? Or gives him more love rather. Thanks ahead.

Hey idk, the odds? I’d say somewhere around 50-50. Tennessee is a very good team that’s very well coached, so it’s a major step up in competition from the Giants, Texans or Jets or brutally undermanned Saints. As for your Tua question, how much more love would you like him to receive? He’s praised by a lot of national analysts already (Orlovsky, Riddick, Warner, to name three). If you’re looking for him to get universal love without any questions, 200 yards and a TD is not going to do it. That’s going to happen by consistently throwing downfield against a really good defense. More importantly, why is it so important that Tua get “more love”? This is a team game and Tua is doing his job — and doing it very well — within the team concept and approach.

From Jonathan (@jonreid8):

Why do you think about the Miami D against the Titans O? Who has the edge?

Hey Jonathan, this is a really good matchup, and at this point I’d be tempted to give the Dolphins D a slight edge given the way it’s been playing over the past two months. A.J. Brown could be a problem for the Dolphins defense, but Miami obviously catches a major break with Derrick Henry out of the lineup.

From Derek klootwyk (@Cardz_4_Kidz):

It seems the defense turned around at the same time Raekwon Davis returned, allowing more flexible play calling. Is he a candidate for Defensive MVP?

Hi Derek, by defensive MVP, I’m assuming you mean Dolphins defensive MVP, and even then he wouldn’t be my choice even though he has played well. It should be noted, however, that in his first three games back, the Dolphins defense got handled by the Bucs (understandable), Jaguars and Falcons. To me, the Dolphins’ defensive MVP candidates would be Emmanuel Ogbah, Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Wilkins and Xavien Howard.

From Reza Hariri (@Therealrezpect1):

Do you think we should re-sign Ogbah, Gesicki, Needham & Smythe. By the way not a bad job by Grier. What happened to Parker vs Saints; was he hurt ? Not sure why Miami is giving up on P.Williams; can be good in RPO game running slants. Also seems like the have gotten away from Gesicki running seams and deep crosses. How do we get him more involved, can be a weapon?

Hey Reza, lot of stuff in there, so I’ll answer briefly on all of the topics: Yes, the Dolphins should re-sign all four players. They’re all contributors and you know what you’re going to get from them. Parker was taken out of the game by Marshon Lattimore (which helped open things up for Jaylen Waddle). Watch the replays of the games and you’ll see Preston Williams struggling to create separation and not being consistent enough with his hands, which explains why he’s disappeared. Lastly, sure, they could target Gesicki downfield more, but the focus has been on shorter stuff lately and Gesicki still gets his targets more often than not.

From Jose Mata (@JoseMata_Jr):

Who do you think Flores was talking about when he said “some people were on the fence about us” — he made it seem like it was internal.

Hey Jose, yeah, his comment certainly raised some eyebrows. While it certainly did sound like he was talking about internal issues (he’s not somebody who’s ever given credence to outside noise), not sure who he might have been referring to and I don't think it's fair to speculate.

From E-Rod (@phinfan2003):

How much of an impact do you expect the weather to have on the Dolphins this weekend?

The biggest impact could come from the wind affecting the passing game because I do think that, even without Derrick Henry, the Titans have the better running game. But, as they say, if you can’t win in the cold (and maybe snow), chances are you’re not going to get very far in the playoffs anyway.

From Shakemoney78 (@shakemoney78):

People say Miami’s offensive coaching staff is bad. How is the offense improving? Please let me know. You call it down the middle.

Hey Shake, maybe the offensive coaching staff isn’t that bad after all, right? Look, the offense still isn’t explosive, but it’s avoiding mistakes for the most part and coming up with the key drive here and there, and that’s all that’s been needed during the winning streak because the defense has been so dominant (and, yes, it has helped that the schedule has been soft). There will come a time when the offense will need to do more and that will be the big challenge. But right now, kudos to the offensive coaching staff for some smart play-calling and kudos to the offense (starting with Tua) for executing the conservative game plan.

From Dolphin D mon (@dana_buice):

We all know Tannehill takes a lot of sacks and is easily flustered in the pocket. What’s the best way to pressure Tannehill. A cover 0 or traditional pressure from the ends? Hey my friend, how would you attack the Titans defense? Is anyone of the offensive coaches jobs safe for next year? Who should be on the Dolphins radar as far as offensive coaches? Besides offensive line, what is the Dolphins biggest weakness? Is there anyone on the O line who you believe will be an average nfl starter next year?

Hi Dana, lot of deal with here, so here we go rapid-fire style: Pressuring Tannehill? Blitz, always the blitz. Attacking the Titans defense? Very carefully. Offensive coaches with jobs safe? Weird question to ask in the middle of a seven-game winning streak. Right now, maybe everybody. Who should be on the radar? To be discussed at the appropriate time if that time comes. Biggest Dolphins weakness besides O-line? Probably running back, but it’s much better now with Johnson and Lindsay.

From NemesisTom35 (@NTom35):

What does your gut tell you about these next 2 games?

Hey Tom, my gut tells me to expect two close games that should come down to the wire. As for predictions, not ready to make those yet (besides, so much can change depending on who becomes available or unavailable).