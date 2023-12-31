Sunday Dolphins Mailbag: What Are the Keys to Victory at Baltimore?

Part 3 of the pre-Baltimore game All Dolphins mailbag:

From Ahlu EXTRA Verified (@GrandAhlu):

Are the arrogant Harbaugh comments, bulletin board material, where he attacked and mocked the organization, coach and medical team after Tua’s 2nd concussion? Or do you think it’s not anywhere on the radar of the players and coaches?

Haven’t heard a thing about it all week. Bottom line, in his comments he never even mentioned the Dolphins by name. And it would have to be something really bad for it to become bulletin-board material.

From Finsfan0515 (@finsfan0515):

I’m curious if you guys can provide insight on Coach McDaniel’s game-time sideline experience shifting between Head Coach, Offensive Play Caller, team/scheme adjustments, and coordinating everything with other coaches. Have you guys asked about this?

It's not any different than other coaches. He’ll handle the offense, Vic Fangio is in charge of the defense, Danny Crossman in charge of special teams, McDaniel calls the offensive plays and therefore will make offensive adjustments and as head coach will handle the game-related stuff like timeouts and replay challenges.

From Ed Cordobes (@ElCorod8472918):

Some people on Dolphins Twitter claiming Tua injury is not real and part of a confidence issue. I think that’s either completely messed up or totally ridiculous. What say you?

Hadn’t heard or seen anything about it, to be honest, and it absolutely is silly to me to suggest something like that. For starters, why would Tua have a confidence issue when he’s an MVP candidate who just led the Dolphins on a game-winning drive? It makes zero sense.

From Daniel Kucera (via email):

This salary cap postseason is shaping up to be one of the most interesting the Fins have had in years. In my opinion, Grier has left a little more work on the table than in previous years. Kudos to signing A. Jackson. My top 3 moves would be writing checks to Hunt, Wilkins (franchise tag) and Van Ginkel (all draft picks). I think he is going to do contract restructures with Tyreek, Chubb and X man to free up cap space. Sorry to say but sayonara to Jerome Baker, Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Connor Williams. What's your call?

Hey Daniel, don’t disagree with anything you said/wrote, but I wouldn’t be so quick to write off Williams. I think his torn ACL is going to have a clear impact on his market value in the offseason and that could help the Dolphins re-sign him. And maybe they redo Baker’s deal without having to just release him.

From NY – Fins Up (@azomback34):



If the Fins use a spy on Lamar, wouldn’t it need to be a CB or S due to Lamar’s speed & cutting ability? Maybe Brandon Jones or Darth Kader? I can see LB David Long getting juked by Lamar big time. Also, which Miami coach(es) are most in danger of being poached this offseason?

Hey there, yes, I completely agree with your first point. You can’t have a linebacker trying to run with Lamar. Not even sure you can have a DB doing that. He’s just that fast. As for which coaches might get poached, you’re going to hear Frank Smith’s name quite a bit this offseason and I also think Anthony Campanile is a rising star as an assistant.

From Big Ern McDolphin (@dana_buice):

The Dolphins have been great at making opposing QBs one-dimensional, and this has been automatic. They have only given up 206 yards rushing to QBs this season. How have the Fins done this? How much does it increase the chance for a Fins victory if this trend continues?

Hey Dana, I’m not sure the Dolphins have done anything special and against Josh Allen and Jalen Hurts, those guys just made plays passing as opposed to running. Against Daniel Jones, they just never gave him any room at all. But overall Lamar Jackson is just different, and while the previous success this year bodes well, I’m not sure it guarantees anything here.

From Chris Roney (@ChrisRoney0):

Several years ago (2015) Baltimore was playing at NE and Bill Belichick rolled out a package with extra OL in it that the Ravens were unable to deal with. Any chance Mike McDaniel has something tactically ready to help gain an advantage vs a great defense?

Hey Chris, the Dolphins have too many injury issues along the offensive line to think about doing something like that, and I’m not sure I’ve seen it once in Mike McDaniel’s two years as head coach, even if short-yardage or goal-line situations. That’s just not something he likes, it appears.

From William V (@LilMan1017):

What are your keys to victory?

Hey Williams, I guess I could always go with the safe and easy answer of winning the turnover battle, but that’s too obvious. So instead I think I would say the biggest key is for the Dolphins to hold their own at the line of scrimmage on both ends. If they can do that, simply not get overwhelmed, I think they have more firepower than the Ravens.

From Mark Jones (@chiefkfc):

Do you expect an adjustment to the game plan considering what happened last year? Up tempo worked, but the OL issues may make that not possible.

Hey Mark, I’m not quite sure what to expect from a game plan standpoint, other than Tyreek Hill will be heavily featured.

From Curtis (@cepper89):

Would you have Long spy Lamar all game?

Hey Curtis, no. I wouldn’t have anybody spy Lamar all game. I wouldn’t do one specific thing all game. I believe in messing with a QB’s mind and throwing all sorts of different looks at him.

From DisforDolphins (@DisforDolphins):

Can enough be said about Mike's trust in Tua? Specifically on short down conversions and at the end of the game to run out the clock. Most teams turn to the run in both scenarios, but Mike consistently puts the ball in Tua's hands. Why is it so hard for pundits to give Mia/Tua our credit? I rarely hear them mention how we have overcome so many injuries on our o-line. Both through scheme and Tua being a master at gettin the ball where it needs to go in a flash. He elevates the team around him but no credit.

It's crystal clear that McDaniel has a lot of trust in Tua and the passing game in short-yardage situations, and that’s been the case since he got here. In fact, the Dolphins throw the ball more often in those situations than just about any other team in the NFL. As for Tua not getting credit, you’re obviously listening to the wrong talking heads because he gets a lot of praise and credit from several different folks even though, yes, it’s not necessarily unanimous.

From JohnnyBoy (@JohnSalerno22):

How do you think a finesse team like the Dolphins can beat Baltimore with their ground game?

Hey John, if the Dolphins are going to defeat the Ravens with their ground game, I would suspect it would happen with long-gainers around the perimeter. But I do think the Dolphins figure to have more success throwing the ball.

From Bag of Donuts (@BagofDunuts1):

How does a defense stop Lamar?

Hey BOD, very carefully. JK. Keep him in the pocket, give him different looks and cover the receivers.