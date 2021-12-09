Dolphins Thursday Mailbag: Tua Topics, Fixing the O-line, and More

Part 2 of the post-Giants, pre-bye SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:

From Ricardo Hernandez (@Ricardo96451182):

Tua question: When did success on the field not become enough? I mean, when you you no longer have statistical evidence to downgrade they go looking for “lack of super-powers”? I think the 1980 Olympic hockey team lacked super-powers, but they let them keep their gold, right?

Hey Ricardo, I’m sure I’m not surprising you when I say that Tua is a polarizing player with fans always going to the extreme when talking about him. The “super powers” issue comes up when his long-term future and full NFL potential comes up because there will come a time when he’ll be asked to do more on offense than he is right now. But for now, you’re right, there is absolutely no reason to look beyond what he’s doing, which is executing the game plan almost flawlessly.

From Rute (@Rutey17):

If Miami wins 9 in a row and makes playoffs at 10-7….will Tua have a chance at MVP?

Hey Rute, I like the sound of the Dolphins winning nine in a row and making the playoffs at 10-7, but the only way Tua would even get into the conversation for MVP is if he throws four touchdown passes every game down the stretch. And even then, it likely wouldn’t be enough.

From James Sonny Burnett (@JamesBurnett11):

Do you think the Fins will make another mistake and change OCs again next year? I mean, Godsey seems to be getting into the flow with play calling.

Hey James, it’s kind of the same thing with everything, isn’t it? It’s easy to call for changes if the Dolphins don’t make the playoffs, but what if they finish 10-7 or 9-8 after the 1-7 start? Do we not look at what they did down the stretch? So, no, I don’t think the Dolphins will change Ocs if the offense continues to be as efficient as it’s been over the past month.

From Kerry Patrick (@coachgavin):

My question would also be O-Line based. What are possible/probable next steps, given the PFF ratings in which Hunt, at #102, is the highest rated O-lineman on the team?

Hey Kerry, first off, I’ll start by saying that we shouldn’t consider PFF ratings the end-all, be-all when it comes to player evaluation. That said, it’s obvious the unit needs improvement. When it comes to personnel, remember that the Dolphins are starting a rookie, two second-year players and a third-year center along with Jesse Davis. Step number one clearly will be identifying who needs to stay in the starting lineup, and at this point I might offer Hunt, Eichenberg and Deiter. That means getting at least one starter in free agency or the draft (though I would prefer a veteran). Of course, landing an elite offensive line coach like Bill Callahan would help, but I’m thinking the Browns aren’t letting him go.

From Mark Fischler (@FischlerMark):

Hi Alain, I am wondering what are you seeing with the offensive line? Who is showing noticeable improvement and/or regression? How did Michael Deiter impact? Thanks for all that you do!

Hey Mark, thanks for the kind words. I think I’m seeing some improvement across the board since Austin Jackson moved inside, even though I’m well aware there still are some blips and things are far from perfect. But Jackson was a mess at left tackle this year and he’s been serviceable at left guard. Deiter looked like he did a solid job at center, though there weren’t any noticeable highlight blocks (it’s just that he didn’t have any glaring mishaps like Austin Reiter had the previous weeks). As a whole, though, let’s also factor in the fact that Tua is getting the ball off quickly in recent weeks, which has made life much easier for the O-line.

From Rojas Capital (@CapitalRojas):

Who is mainly responsible for having the 31st-ranked rushing offense? Tua? The O-line? The running backs? The coaching?

Hey Rojas, how about “yes.” It’s not a great run-blocking offensive line, the backs don’t make a lot happen on their own, Tua sometimes doesn’t get them out of a bad running play, the scheme sometimes is too predictable. I will say this, though, the running game has done much better in late-game situations recently in terms of consistently getting positive yardage.

From Mr. Sanz (@MrSanzbiltmore):

Why is Big O so fixated on firing Flo? Team hasn't been this consistent on defense since Wannstedt.

Hey Mr. Sanz, that would be a question for Big O (radio host Orlando Alzugaray), who tends to have very strong opinions. I refused to go along with his suggestion on my latest appearance on his radio show because, while I understand there’s blame to be thrown around for the 1-7 start, the team is playing lights out lately. So Flores obviously is doing something right.