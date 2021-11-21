Dolphins Outlast Jets, Make It Three in a Row

The Miami Dolphins had their struggles against the lowly New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, but found a way to make enough plays in the second half to pull out their third consecutive victory.

Tua Tagovailoa threw two touchdown passes, including a career-long 65-yarder to wide receiver Mack Hollins, and the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 24-17 to move to 4-7 on the season. The Dolphins also took advantage of two big penalties against the Jets defense

Tua's other touchdown pass was a 5-yard hook-up with running back Myles Gaskin on third-and-goal that gave the Dolphins a 21-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. The score came three plays after the Jets kept the drive alive when defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was flagged for a roughing-the-passer penalty after a third-down incompletion.

The Dolphins' next possession featured a dubious defensive holding penalty that nullified a third-down sack that would have knocked them out of field goal range and they proceeded to slam the door shut on the Jets with Jason Sanders' short field goal right after the two-minute warning giving them a 24-14 lead.

The Jets kicked a field goal with 15 seconds left for the final margin, but the Dolphins clinched the victory when Albert Wilson recovered the onside kick.

Tagovailoa put up really impressive numbers against the Jets in his first start in three weeks, completing 27 of 33 for 273 yards with the two touchdowns and one interception, good for a 108.7 passer rating.

Jaylen Waddle scored the Dolphins' first touchdown on a 1-yard jet sweep to cap the opening drive and give Miami a quick 7-0 lead.

But the rest of the first half was a struggle for the Dolphins, all the way until Sanders clanked a 32-yard field goal attempt off the right upright after some really conservative play-calling once the offense got into field goal range.

Veteran Joe Flacco got the start at quarterback for the Jets and threw two touchdown passes, including a 62-yard hook-up with rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore in the third quarter.

The Dolphins defense sacked Flacco twice, including a huge play by safety Brandon Jones, who forced a fumble on a second-and-goal from the Miami 5 when the score was tied 7-7 in the second quarter.

Jets kicker Matt Amendola also missed two field goal attempts.

The long touchdown passes to Hollins and Moore left the score tied 14-14 after three quarters before the Dolphins took control in the fourth.

Between the Dolphins' two scores in the fourth quarter, the defense created a three-and-out after Nik Needham tripped up Flacco on a scramble after a 1-yard gain and rookie Jaelan Phillips got a sack on third down.

The Dolphins will look to make it four victories in a row next Sunday when they face the Carolina Panthers in the first of three consecutive games at Hard Rock Stadium.