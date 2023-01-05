Boyer Not Interested in Excuses for Dolphins Defense

The big step forward expected of the Miami Dolphins defense in 2022 never did take place, and it's very easy to look at injuries as the biggest reason.

The man in charge of that unit, however, wants no part of that discussion.

As most NFL coaches would do under the circumstances, defensive coordinator Josh Boyer refused during his weekly media session Thursday morning to blame injuries for the regression of a unit that returned every starter and then added high-profile veterans Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram.

The Dolphins' list of significant injuries in 2022 has had a heavy slant toward the defense, with key players like Byron Jones, Nik Needham, Brandon Jones and Emmanuel Ogbah missed all or most of the season.

"I think you have to adapt to what you have available to you," Boyer said. "There's other teams that are dealing with quality players that are not there, and they have to adapt and deal with that. And none of us are promised tomorrow, you so again, I think that's why you always try to focus on what's in front of you, what you can control, and the day that you have at hand, and all the other stuff, like worrying about that, you'd probably drive yourself crazy.

"You see what's available to you and what you think is best that week. I think it's crushing for all those guys, we're talking about Brandon and Nick earlier in the year, and go down the list, you know how much time effort and energy that they put into it. Obviously, you know, those guys were out there for a reason, they have a certain skill set that you like to use and there are certain things and then other guys that are put in other positions usually don't have the same skill set. And, again, just week to week, you go into the week, and you prepare, and you try to put the guys that you have available to you in the best position to succeed. And I don't think you sit there and go, Oh, well, yeah. You know, woe is us. You know, it's, you know, like I said, your focus is really on what's in front of you, and what you can control. And I think that's probably the best way to approach it. Easier said than done, I get it. But, you know, I think that's the best way to approach life, worry about the things you can control, and all the other stuff is just noise."

THE DOLPHINS' DROP IN 2022

Boyer's job security has begun surfacing in certain media outlets, no doubt the result of the team ranking 20th in total defense, 24 in third-down defense and 27th in points allowed in 2022 after finishing 15th, 20th and tied for 15th. last season.

There can be no denying that the injuries have hurt, particularly not having Jones, whose coverage ability opposite Xavien Howard allowed the team to be ultra-aggressive in the past.

But if you think that when it comes time after the season for head coach Mike McDaniel to sit down with Boyer for a job performance evaluation that Boyer will bring up the injuries, think again.

Boyer made that clear with a broad-outlook answer during which he got visibly emotional.

"Look, when I was born, I was born with a collapsed lung," he began. "The doctors told my mother I wasn't gonna live. So like, from day one, it's just like, you deal with what's in front of you. And you do the best you can. And you know, I'm very fortunate. I mean, I have a beautiful wife, who's fiercely loyal. I have a beautiful 3-year-old daughter who's very strong-willed. And a sweet little girl. I have two great parents that I would say broke a cycle of poverty for our family. Hell, I even like my in-laws, I got great in-laws. I get to come to work every day with guys that are highly motivated, that want to win, that work their ass off, and don't really pay attention to, OK, we've had this, we've had this, we've had this, they just keep working.

"Like yesterday, we had a very, I would say deliberate practice. I mean, they're highly motivated, guys. I mean, like, I don't think about stuff like that. I think more like Lou Gehrig on, call it, July 7, 1939. I feel like the luckiest man on earth. I do. And whatever comes my way, I'll be OK. And whatever comes our way, we'll be OK. But we're gonna keep moving forward.

"It doesn't even matter if you're a football coach, or whatever you do. And again, I understand like, I love history, I do. I think you can learn from the past. But like, I just don't think you can live in the past. And I don't think you can worry about the future. I don't think that's a good way to live. And I really, I live, I would say with a fearless piece. Because I'm very fortunate for the things that I have, I'm very fortunate for the opportunities that I have. And whatever happens, regardless of right, wrong or indifferent, I'll be OK. And I think you try to teach that to your players."

