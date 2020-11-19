How the Dolphins Were Able to Land Ogbah

To say that Emmanuel Ogbah has exceeded expectations in his first year with the Miami Dolphins would be stating the obvious and an understatement of major proportions.

But it's also fair to point out that his success hasn't entirely come out of left field — or, in this case, the left side of the line of scrimmage.

Ogbah always had ability, it's just that it never came out like this before since he arrived in the NFL in 2016. It's been the perfect marriage of a player fulfilling his potential and a scheme perfectly suited to his particular skill set.

And, let's be honest, the Dolphins never would have had the chance to land his services had Ogbah fulfilled his promise earlier.

With eight sacks and three forced fumbles in his first nine games, Ogbah is among the NFL leaders in that category and headed toward what would be his first Pro Bowl invitation.

Ogbah has a very good chance 10 weeks into the 2020 season of becoming the first player to make the Pro Bowl in his first year with the Dolphins since 2013 when cornerback Brent Grimes did it after signing as an unrestricted free agent from the Atlanta Falcons.

Again, it's not like Ogbah didn't always have ability.

As proof, just remember that he was selected Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore at Oklahoma State and then was the co-Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a junior in 2015 (along with Baylor DT Andrew Billings) before he decided to enter the NFL draft.

And then in the 2016 draft, he was a second-round pick, but the first pick of that round and the 32nd overall because New England had forfeited its first-round pick because of "Deflagate."

So how is it that Ogbah is on his third team already?

Well, Ogbah showed flashes with the Cleveland Browns in his three seasons there, particularly in 2017 when he formed a formidable bookend tandem with first overall pick Myles Garrett.

But Ogbah also battled injuries in Cleveland and was headed for his contract year in 2019 when the Browns traded him to Kansas City for defensive back Eric Murray, who Browns GM John Dorsey had drafted for the Chiefs.

Ogbah actually was a hit for the Chiefs last season with 5.5 sacks in 10 games (four starts) and they gladly would have re-signed him as a free agent had it not been for their need to take care of several other players.

In 2020 alone, the Chiefs re-signed or extended the contracts of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones, three of their core players.

This is what Arrowhead Report said of Ogbah's time in K.C.: "Ogbah’s contract was cheap, the risk was low, and it paid off in 2019. Ogbah had a great first half of the year recording 5.5 sacks, 32 tackles, and 6 tackles for loss in rotational play at defensive end for the Chiefs. His stint with the team was only soured by an unfortunate injury that forced him to miss the rest of the year."

Ironically, to replace Ogbah as a situational pass rusher this season, the Chiefs signed Taco Charlton, who led the Dolphins in sacks in 2019 with five.

Charlton, who the Dolphins released in the offseason, had two sacks in seven games for the Chiefs before he landed on injured reserve.

Ogbah, meanwhile, has thrived. He's already got almost half as many sacks as his combined total for his first four NFL seasons (18) and has been perhaps the best player on a defense that has led the way for the Dolphins' rapid rise.

“Obviously I was drafted by the Browns; every time you get drafted by a team, you want that team to be your home," Ogbah said. "You want to stay with that team for life; but everything happens for a reason. It’s just been a journey. I’ve had my ups and downs. I’ve started hot and got (seasons cut) short to injuries, but I’ve been focusing this year and just staying healthy, taking care of my body, spending money on my body just to make sure I’m good to have a full season.”

Ogbah signed a two-year deal for a modest $15 million in the offseason but already has put himself in line for a nice raise when the Dolphins inevitably decide they need to lock up the 27-year-old native of Nigeria for the long term.

While he's enjoying his career season, Ogbah doesn't hide the fact he'd love to get a long-term deal to keep in Miami for a while.

“It means a lot," Ogbah said. "I’ve been around. I’ve been on three teams in five years, (and) I’m tired of moving. It’s been quite a journey. I’m blessed and I’m grateful for all the experiences I’ve had. I’m happy to be a Dolphin.

“Like I said earlier, I’m tired of moving. (laughter) I don’t want to move no more. (laughter) So God willing, if it be Miami, then I’ll be thankful for it. I’ll be happy for it.”