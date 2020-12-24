Defensive (and Special Teams) Thoughts Before Raiders Game

Having to prepare for two different quarterbacks is pretty common around the NFL, but it's not that often that the two are starting-caliber and have vastly different playing styles.

But that's what the Miami Dolphins had to deal with this week because of the uncertainty regarding the status of Las Vegas Raiders starter Derek Carr.

Carr appeared on track to play against the Dolphins on Saturday night after being a full participant in practice Wednesday, but there's no guarantee his groin injury won't flare up at some point before or during the game.

That's when Marcus Mariota would come in, and that's where the complications would start for the Dolphins defense.

While Carr does have some mobility, Mariota's running actually is a major factor in his ability to move the offense.

You don't have to look any further back than the game against the Los Angeles Chargers last Thursday night when Carr was injured and Mariota rushed for 88 yards on nine carries in three quarters of action in that game.

The Dolphins have had issues with running quarterbacks this season, notably Cam Newton in the opener and Kyler Murray in the game at Arizona.

In a sense, it's better for the Dolphins if Carr plays the entire game, but the challenge is stopping the passing game.

Despite the Raiders' recent fade, Carr is having a very good year, with a career-best passer rating of 102.0, which is the ninth-best in the NFL.

-- The biggest challenge for the pass defense clearly will be stopping Darren Waller, who's been the second-best tight end in the AFC this season behind only Travis Kelce. Waller presents a bit of a different challenge for safety Eric Rowe, who's going to be giving up a lot of size to the 6-foot-6 Waller.

-- On the outside, Tua Tagovailoa's former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs III made headlines with his game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the miracle at MetLife Stadium against the Jets, but Ruggs hasn't been much of a factor as a rookie first-round pick, with only 23 catches on the season and never more than three in any game. Still, he's got the speed to get behind the defense, so the Dolphins will have to be aware of him.

-- Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah made clear via social media he wasn't happy about being snubbed when the Pro Bowl rosters were announced — and he was absolutely right. There was no great issue with Myles Garrett and Joey Bosa being selected, but folks in Kansas City would be the first to tell you that Frank Clark had no business getting that third slot at defensive end. It'll be interesting to see Saturday whether there's extra motivation for Ogbah to show everybody the mistake that was made.

-- It's really been fun to watch linebacker Jerome Baker lately making play after play after play. Baker is looking like the guy who really stood out in training camp last year before having a solid but unspectacular season and continued that for the first half of 2020. But he's been in an absolute groove lately and one can't help but wonder where he can take that next season.

-- Reminder that Xavien Howard needs one interception over the final two games to match the franchise single-season record of 10 set by Dick Westmoreland way back in 1967. He also would become the first player in the NFL to reach double digits in interceptions since 2007 when Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie had 10. As it is, Howard already has the second-most interceptions in team history and is the first NFL player with nine picks since 2012.

-- Finally, we'll close with Jason Sanders and the hope he can close out his season with a strong finish because even though he was snubbed for the Pro Bowl like Ogbah, he's still got a legitimate chance to earn All-Pro honors.