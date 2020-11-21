SI.com
AllDolphins
HomeNewsGame DayGM ReportAllDolphins+
Search

Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Broncos Matchup

Alain Poupart

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Broncos:

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 22

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Empower Field at Mile High

FANS: The Broncos announced Friday that this would be the last game this season where fans would be allowed to attend. After having only about 500 friends and family of players and coaches attend the opener at Empower Field at Mile High, approximately 5,700 fans were allowed at subsequent home games.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, most of the Mountain time zone area (including all of Colorado and Wyoming

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Final injury report

Dolphins — G Solomon Kindley (foot) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) are questionable

Broncos — ILB Joe Jones (calf) is out; CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder) and DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)

Betting line (per BetOnline.ag: Dolphins by 4; over/under 45.5

Regular Season Series history: Dolphins lead 12-5-1

Last five meetings:

Dec. 3, 2017 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Nov. 23, 2014 at Denver; Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

Oct. 23, 2011 at Miami; Broncos 18, Dolphins 15 (OT)

Nov. 2, 2008 at Denver; Dolphins 26, Broncos 17

Sept. 11, 2005 at Miami; Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

Series highlights: The Dolphins led 28-17 going into the fourth quarter in their last visit to Denver before Peyton Manning and the Broncos scored three consecutive touchdowns. ... Denver won the 2011 game after Tim Tebow threw touchdown passes in the final 2:44 of regulation, sandwiched around an onside kick recovery. ... The Dolphins victory in 2005 came in Nick Saban's debut as their head coach. ... The Dolphins won 24-22 at Denver in a Sunday night game in 2002 when Olindo Mare kicked a 53-yard field goal with 6 seconds left after Jason Elam had given the Broncos a 22-21 lead with 45 seconds left with a 55-yard kick. ... Dan Marino outdueled John Elway when the Dolphins won 30-26 in 1985 in the Hall of Famers' first meeting.

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 26 (2017 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Broncos 9)

Broncos' largest margin of victory: 10 (1966 at Denver; Broncos 17, Dolphins 7)

Highest-scoring matchup: 75 points (2014 at Denver; Broncos 39, Dolphins 36)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (1971 at Denver; Dolphins 10, Broncos 10)

Former Broncos players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Broncos coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, running backs coach Eric Studesville

Former Dolphins players with the Broncos:

T Ja'Wuan James (2014-18, opted out of the 2020 season), DL Sylvester Williams (2018)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Broncos:

Defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill, assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper, quarterbacks coach Mike Shula

Dolphins history in rescheduled games (with reason for rescheduling):

The Dolphins-Broncos game originally was scheduled for Oct. 18 but was rescheduled after the league made some changes because of COVID-19 reasons

1992 — Dolphins 38, Patriots 17 (Hurricane Andrew)

1997 — Bears 36, Dolphins 33 OT (World Series)

2003 — Dolphins 26, Chargers 10 (California wildfire)

2004 — Steelers 13, Dolphins 3 (Hurricane Jeanne)

2005 — Chiefs 30, Dolphins 20 (Hurricane Wilma)

2017 — Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20 (Hurricane Irma)

2020 — Dolphins 24, Jets 0 (COVID-19)

2020 — Dolphins 29, Chargers 21 (COVID-19)

SI Team Publisher Week 11 Predictions:

THANKS FOR READING ALL DOLPHINS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Final Dolphins-Broncos Injury Report And What It Means

The Miami Dolphins have a chance to have every player on their active roster available for the game at Denver

Alain Poupart

From the Other Side: Five Questions About the Broncos

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it six in a row when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High and we dig up some intel on Vic Fangio's team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: Benito, Broncos and Injury Update

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores have major compliments for the Denver Broncos

Alain Poupart

NFL Week 11 Viewer's Guide: Top Matchups Plus SI Team Pub Predictions

The Miami Dolphins game at Denver is part of a Week 11 slate lacking in marquee matchups

Alain Poupart

Tribute: Assessing Jake Scott's Place in Dolphins History

Former Miami Dolphins Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott passed away Thursday at the age of 75

Alain Poupart

Former Dolphins Pro Bowl Safety Scott Passes Away

https://twitter.com/MiamiDolphins/status/1329580668439957505?s=20

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Notebook: The Flores-Broncos Connection, Another Shula Showdown, Injury Update

The Miami Dolphins were just one of many interested in hiring Brian Flores as head coach during the 2019 offseason

Alain Poupart

A Tale of Two UW Backs

Miami Dolphins running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed are former college teammates who may soon be battling for playing time

Alain Poupart

How the Dolphins Were Able to Land Ogbah

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah has been living up to his pre-draft billing and then some in his first year with his new team

Alain Poupart

Dolphins Completing Schedule Adjustments ... For Now

The Miami Dolphins will be facing the Denver Broncos in a game that originally was scheduled to be played five weeks earlier

Alain Poupart