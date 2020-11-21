Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Broncos Matchup

The Miami Dolphins will look to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

Here's all the pertinent info for Dolphins-Broncos:

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 22

TIME: 4:05 p.m. ET

SITE: Empower Field at Mile High

FANS: The Broncos announced Friday that this would be the last game this season where fans would be allowed to attend. After having only about 500 friends and family of players and coaches attend the opener at Empower Field at Mile High, approximately 5,700 fans were allowed at subsequent home games.

TV: CBS

TV distribution: The game will be shown in South Florida, most of the Mountain time zone area (including all of Colorado and Wyoming

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Final injury report

Dolphins — G Solomon Kindley (foot) and LB Kyle Van Noy (hip) are questionable

Broncos — ILB Joe Jones (calf) is out; CB Bryce Callahan (illness), TE Noah Fant (ribs), G Graham Glasgow (calf), QB Drew Lock (ribs), T Jake Rodgers (shoulder) and DL DeShawn Williams (ankle)

Betting line (per BetOnline.ag: Dolphins by 4; over/under 45.5

Regular Season Series history: Dolphins lead 12-5-1

Last five meetings:

Dec. 3, 2017 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Broncos 9

Nov. 23, 2014 at Denver; Broncos 39, Dolphins 36

Oct. 23, 2011 at Miami; Broncos 18, Dolphins 15 (OT)

Nov. 2, 2008 at Denver; Dolphins 26, Broncos 17

Sept. 11, 2005 at Miami; Dolphins 34, Broncos 10

Series highlights: The Dolphins led 28-17 going into the fourth quarter in their last visit to Denver before Peyton Manning and the Broncos scored three consecutive touchdowns. ... Denver won the 2011 game after Tim Tebow threw touchdown passes in the final 2:44 of regulation, sandwiched around an onside kick recovery. ... The Dolphins victory in 2005 came in Nick Saban's debut as their head coach. ... The Dolphins won 24-22 at Denver in a Sunday night game in 2002 when Olindo Mare kicked a 53-yard field goal with 6 seconds left after Jason Elam had given the Broncos a 22-21 lead with 45 seconds left with a 55-yard kick. ... Dan Marino outdueled John Elway when the Dolphins won 30-26 in 1985 in the Hall of Famers' first meeting.

Dolphins' largest margin of victory: 26 (2017 at Miami; Dolphins 35, Broncos 9)

Broncos' largest margin of victory: 10 (1966 at Denver; Broncos 17, Dolphins 7)

Highest-scoring matchup: 75 points (2014 at Denver; Broncos 39, Dolphins 36)

Lowest-scoring matchup: 20 points (1971 at Denver; Dolphins 10, Broncos 10)

Former Broncos players with the Dolphins:

None

Former Broncos coaches with the Dolphins:

Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, running backs coach Eric Studesville

Former Dolphins players with the Broncos:

T Ja'Wuan James (2014-18, opted out of the 2020 season), DL Sylvester Williams (2018)

Former Dolphins coaches with the Broncos:

Defensive backs coach Renaldo Hill, assistant offensive line coach Chris Kuper, quarterbacks coach Mike Shula

Dolphins history in rescheduled games (with reason for rescheduling):

The Dolphins-Broncos game originally was scheduled for Oct. 18 but was rescheduled after the league made some changes because of COVID-19 reasons

1992 — Dolphins 38, Patriots 17 (Hurricane Andrew)

1997 — Bears 36, Dolphins 33 OT (World Series)

2003 — Dolphins 26, Chargers 10 (California wildfire)

2004 — Steelers 13, Dolphins 3 (Hurricane Jeanne)

2005 — Chiefs 30, Dolphins 20 (Hurricane Wilma)

2017 — Buccaneers 30, Dolphins 20 (Hurricane Irma)

2020 — Dolphins 24, Jets 0 (COVID-19)

2020 — Dolphins 29, Chargers 21 (COVID-19)

SI Team Publisher Week 11 Predictions: