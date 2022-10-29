Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday.

In examining the matchup, we rank and analyze the five biggest storylines:

1. Dolphins Face Their Former Interim Coach

Dan Campbell has become famous for his strong personality and his "bite their knee caps" passion, and there's never been a question about how hard his Detroit teams have played the past two seasons even if they haven't been successful in the won-loss record. It's been more than six years since the Dolphins bypassed Campbell for their head-coaching vacancy after he had served as interim head coach for the final 12 games of the 2015 season, and it's a pretty safe bet that Campbell wants this game badly. So expect the Lions to be as fired up as ever, if not more, and the Dolphins better be prepared to match that intensity.

2. Going After Goff

The Dolphins pulled out their victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday night mostly because of their three interceptions, and it's quite possible that creating turnovers on defense will be their ticket to another victory. And it's impossible to overlook the fact that the last time the Dolphins faced Jared Goff, they came up with four takeaways to defeat his Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium almost exactly two years ago (Nov. 1, 2020, to be precise).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Tua Time

Tua's return to the lineup against Pittsburgh got off to a perfect start, the Dolphins marching to a touchdown on their first possession. But that would be the only touchdown in the game for the Dolphins, who saw their passing game struggle for most of the final three quarters. The Lions' 32nd-ranked defense would seem to offer a perfect opportunity for the offense to have the kind of performance we saw at Baltimore in Week 2 — or at least a more explosive outing than we've seen all season outside of that one game.

4. Terron and the Rookie

The Lions have high hopes for 2022 second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, the defensive end from Michigan, and he holds the key to their pass rush. But the Dolphins offensive line is coming off a very good game in pass protection when they made Pittsburgh's Alex Highsmith, who came into the game as the NFL sack leader, disappear. Terron Armstead played a big role in that success and he'll go into this Detroit game having not been listed as questionable for the first time since Week 1, which bodes well for how we could perform.

5. Tough Test for Run Defense

Detroit will get a boost in this game with the return of lead running back D'Andre Swift, who missed the past three games with ankle and shoulder injuries. With Swift in the lineup along with fellow running back Jamaal Williams, the Lions rushed for 181, 191 and 139 yards in the first three weeks. The Dolphins rank eighth in the NFL in run defense, but this could be their biggest challenge to date yet this season.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Dolphins news and analysis year-round. Also, you can follow me on Twitter at @PoupartNFL, and that's where you can ask questions for the regular All Dolphins mailbags. You also can ask questions via email at fnalldolphins@yahoo.com.