In part 3 of my SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag takeover while Alain Poupart is sailing the Europe seas we’ll discuss some pending contracts, and debate which side of the ball should be feeling the most pressure in 2023.

From @TaylorS34728333

What contract and personnel decisions will be made during training camp?

Hopefully the Dolphins use the remaining cap space to add missing pieces, and enhance this roster.

If I’m the Dolphins I make respectable, but not gowdy contract offers to all the free agents I see as foundational pieces and let those deals percolate with the player and their agents right up till the start of the regular season. But, I honestly wouldn’t be in a rush to sign any of my impending free agents, with Raekwon Davis being the lone exception.

Why is Davis an exception? Because nose tackles are the second most difficult position in football to find, and if a good one hits the open market they’d get drastically overpaid.

As for everyone else, I’d be letting the threat of injury, and fear of putting themselves in a Nik Needham situation - he got injured in a contract year and is now playing for half his 2022 salary - influence their decision.

The Dolphins organization has the leverage in this situation right up until the final month of the season, then the rabbit has the gun.

From @dominationdj

I know you believe that Emmanuel Ogbah is a perfect 3-4 DE. Wouldn’t Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins be good DE as well in this scheme? If not, please explain?

Where is the pass rushing from Wilkins and Sieler. If we gave both 20 chances to disengage from an offensive tackle and pressure the quarterback what would you guess their win rate is in one-on-one battles? I’d guess they’d each win one-fourth of the time. Ogbah, who had two straight seasons of delivering nine sacks, would probably win on one-third of those one-on-one battles.

Defenses need those pressures, the impact plays, to transform the outcome of games. That’s why I prefer Ogbah at defensive end over Wilkins and Sieler for this scheme.

The bottom line for me is that on third downs I want to feel like my ends will turn up the temperature.

From @EddieChaput):

Does the contract that Quinnen Williams got from the Jets raise the price for Christian Wilkins? If so could you see them trading him?

Defensive tackles are getting PAID this offseason, and Williams is merely the next in line to get his bag early. His five-year, $105 million deal might be a pace setter, but it definitely shouldn’t impact Wilkins’ deal because they aren’t the same player. Williams has recorded 27.5 sacks and forced four fumbles in four seasons. Wilkins has 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception in the same timespan.

From the Dolphins’ perspective, the starting line for Wilkins is his $10.7 million salary this year as part of his fifth-year option, and then the franchise tag in 2024, which is projected to be $19 million. That means Wilkins will potentially make $30 million over the next two years. That adds up to $15 million a season based on my math.

As I’ve previously said, because Wilkins already makes twice, if not three times what his fellow impending free agents are slated to earn this season, he’s the possible defector I’m worried about the least.

If I were the Dolphins I’d place my focus and finances on re-signing Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Davis, Sieler and Brandon Jones if I felt they needed to be part of the foundation I wanted to continue building.

From @Showtime_MIA:

What side has more pressure on it to improve, the offense or defense?

Miami’s offense ranked sixth in productivity last year, and that was despite sucking for most of December, and playing five games (playoffs included) without Tua Tagovailoa.

As long as the unit stays healthy I believe they should take another step forward.

Miami’s defense drastically underachieved last season because of injuries, and having a defensive coordinator who was in over his head in charge. The hiring of Vic Fangio and Renaldo Hill should help that unit improve tremendously, but it probably won’t lead to overnight success. But to answer your question, there’s more pressure on Fangio.

Steve Ross doesn’t make you the highest paid defensive coordinator in NFL history and not expect an immediate return on investment.

From @Batman99166822:

Do Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson look improved on the O-line ? Is Liam still working at Center ?

Both look leaner, and stronger, which is the first step. But it comes down to whether they are good scheme fits, and have the confidence and skill set to become the players the Dolphins brass felt they drafted in the first and second round of past drafts.

Eichenberg was indeed cross trained at center this spring, and I feel those snaps will ultimately make him a better player, and more valuable. He could potentially replace Williams if he leaves as a free agent next offseason.

We’ll see exactly how improved Eichenberg and Jackson are when the pads come on, during Miami’s two joint practices, and the exhibition season. But no matter how badly they struggle, I’d be shocked if they didn’t get the first month of the season to sink or swim in regular season games. After that, it’s probably going to be open season on the starting left guard and right tackle spot, and the Dolphins do have capable backups this camp.

From @BrodskyMaxwell

How do the Phins improve the O-Line by the start of the season? Do you think Miami will sign anyone else? To me, I see that and maybe LB as our only “weak spot.”

I’ve covered the Dolphins for 15 seasons and there’s never been enough offensive linemen on the roster. Miami’s always adding 300 pounders before, during and after training camp. That’s just the norm in the NFL. I’d be shocked if they didn’t claim a lineman or two because there’s a ton of impending free agents on that unit. That means Miami needs to add young players with upside, and manageable contracts.

As for weak spots, I don’t believe the offensive line is a weak area, at this time. When Miami signed Isaiah Wynn, Cedric Ogbuehi, Dan Feeney, Kendall Lamm and Geron Christian they added veterans who have started 184 NFL games.

Collectively, that's two seasons and change worth of starting experience each.

Let’s hope that experience plays off, and produces a respectable offensive line.