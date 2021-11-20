Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Dolphins Make Move Before Jets Game

    The Dolphins elevated one of their two running backs from the practice squad
    The Miami Dolphins made a move Saturday that certainly could be described as interesting, elevating running back Duke Johnson from the practice squad.

    The move is interesting on a couple of levels, including the fact that none of the three running backs on the roster — Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Patrick Laird — appeared on the injury report this week ahead of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

    And then there's the issue of rookie seventh-round pick Gerrid Doaks, the other running back on the practice squad. The Dolphins have been making him one of their practice squad protections, which clearly mean they like his potential, and he also brings the kind of physical element that's otherwise missing in the running back corps.

    Johnson is more of a third-down back with a proven resume as an outstanding receiver out of the backfield, which might suggest the Dolphins will be using a lot of short passing against the Jets on Sunday.

    In six prior NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and  Houston Texans, the former University of Miami standout has 307 receptions, an average of just over 51 per season.

    The Dolphins have made no other move on this day before the Jets game, likely a good sign when it comes to the availability of both defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

    Both players were listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

